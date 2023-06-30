Cloud Enterprise Content Management Global Market is Projected to Reach $284.2 Billion by 2030: Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Enterprise Content Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cloud Enterprise Content Management estimated at US$32.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$284.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Document Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 28.1% CAGR and reach US$50.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Workflow Management segment is readjusted to a revised 36.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.6% CAGR



The Cloud Enterprise Content Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 28.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 418 Featured) -

Alfresco Software, Inc.

ASG Technologies

Box, Inc

Docuware GmbH

Epicor Software Corporation

Everteam Software

Fabsoft Software, Inc

Hyland Software, Inc

IBM Corporation

Laserfiche

Lexmark International, Inc

M-Files Corporation

Micro Strategies Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nuxeo

Objective Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SERgroup Holding International GmbH

Xerox Holdings Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Will The Arrival of Vaccines Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Cloud Computing Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot Amidst the Crisis

Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

With Enterprises Moving to the Cloud Amid the Pandemic, Opportunity for Cloud Based Solutions Explodes: Global Public Cloud Services Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021

What is Enterprise Content Management (ECM)? & What Are the Unique Benefits of Cloud ECM

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Unexpected Windfall Gains for Cloud ECM as COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Transformation

COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Here's How Content Chaos Can Be Biggest Barrier to Successful Digital Transformation

Connected Enterprises Remain the Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

The Journey Towards Connected Enterprises Offers Robust Opportunities for ECM: Global Connected Enterprise Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Accelerated by Pandemic Induced WFM Models, ECM Converges With Enterprise Mobility Goals

Accelerated Mobility Amid the Pandemic Spurs Convergence of ECM With Mobility Solutions: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce

Big Data Overload Accelerates The Content Chaos Challenge

Why Now is the Time to Outthink Content Chaos?

Information Governance is the First Step in Leveraging the Value of Big Data: Volume of Data Generated, Stored & Consumed Worldwide (In Zettabytes)

Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Content Management Systems Grows Bigger

Use of ECM in the Logistics & Transportation Industry: A Review

IoT, Augmented Reality Convergence With ECM: A Major Trend

Expanding Use in Key End-Use Markets Drives Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa8ym9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets