Cloud Enterprise Software Veteran Mel Zeledon Joins BlackLine As Senior Vice President Of Channels & Alliances

Zeledon joins BlackLine with more than 35 years of experience in the enterprise software and services industry, the past 20 with Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) leaders. He most recently served as vice president of global channels at financial and HR SaaS leader Workday where he revamped the Workday Adaptive Planning Solution Provider Partner Program, growing annual sourced revenues as much as 40 percent year-over-year during his tenure. Prior to Workday, Zeledon was vice president of channels and mid-market at IBM for six years where he drove more than $500 million per year in worldwide revenue through channel and alliances business partners for the Business Analytics brand. Zeledon also has served in partner ecosystem leadership positions with Adaptive Insights, Cognos, Hyperion Solutions and Siebel Systems, in many cases partnering with other tech industry leaders such as SAP. Earlier in his career, he established and ran an Oracle Corp. subsidiary in Central America.

"Mel has a successful track record building, scaling and leading partner programs globally for a wide range of technology firms, from start-ups to large Fortune 100 companies, as well as across the gamut of channel and alliance partners including global consulting and advisory firms, resellers, systems integrators, managed service providers and independent software vendors," Marc Huffman, BlackLine president and chief operating officer, said. "We expect his extensive experience to be invaluable as we scale strategic partnerships from both a go-to-market and customer success and retention perspective."

Zeledon, who has a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Costa Rica, was a Fulbright Scholar at Stanford University, where he earned a Master's Degree in Computer Science. He reports to Mark Woodhams, BlackLine's senior vice president of global sales, who joined BlackLine following a long and successful career at NetSuite.

"It's exciting to be joining a fast-growing company with a huge, untapped market opportunity that is also absolutely committed to scaling high quality partnerships to grow and enhance customer experience and success," Zeledon said. "I look forward to leveraging BlackLine's partner ecosystem to continue to enable customers to achieve their business objectives by helping them take advantage of best-of-breed cloud accounting software tools, along with complementary partner solutions and services."

BlackLine has alliances with many of the world's leading consulting and technology organizations including Capgemini, Deloitte, EY, Genpact, KPMG and SAP. In 2018, BlackLine entered into a reseller agreement with SAP. SAP now offers SAP Account Substantiation and Automation by BlackLine and SAP Intercompany Financial Hub by BlackLine as SAP solution extensions. For a full list of BlackLine alliance, reseller, technology and outsourcing partners or to learn more, please visit the partner section on BlackLine's website at https://www.blackline.com/partners.

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

