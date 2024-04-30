Cloud ERP Market, 42% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud ERP market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027

The Cloud ERP Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC Middle East & Africa South America

1. North America - The Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) market in North America is expected to grow by 42% in the coming years. In the US and Canada, which are the biggest markets in the region, businesses are increasingly adopting ERP systems. This trend is particularly noticeable among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), who are combining ERP with technologies like blockchain, AI, and IoT.

To meet this demand, many companies are offering built-in application programming interfaces (APIs) for easy upgrades and maintenance. The move towards digitization and the rising focus on business efficiency and transparency are also driving the growth of the Cloud ERP market.

These systems integrate all data from various departments, preventing duplication and reducing the time it takes to access information. This simplicity and integration make Cloud ERP systems attractive for businesses looking to streamline their operations and improve their overall performance.

Get region specific data - Download a FREE Sample

Research Analysis

Cloud ERP solutions are essential for modern businesses, providing efficient tools to manage customer relationships, streamline operational processes, and analyze data for strategic decision-making. These platforms offer seamless integration with e-commerce systems, enabling companies to optimize sales processes and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

With features like biometric authentication and AI-driven analytics, Cloud ERP enhances safety and security, especially in sectors like banking and finance, where data protection is paramount. It also aids in compliance with trade regulations and ensures smooth import/export operations.

For organizations of all sizes, Cloud ERP offers scalable solutions that cover a wide geographical area, supporting expansions into new markets. Whether in manufacturing, aerospace, public administration, or healthcare, Cloud ERP boosts efficiency and revenue generation while minimizing cyber threats through encryption and advanced technology enhancements.

By leveraging Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cloud ERP systems optimize supply chain management and enterprise performance across industries. Whether on public, private, or hybrid clouds, these solutions are vital for driving growth and innovation in today's competitive landscape.

Market Overview

Cloud ERP solutions enhance customer relationships and operational efficiency for ecommerce platforms. Analytics tools provide expert analysis for strategic decisions, leveraging biometric technology for secure access. Data Bridge ensures import/export analysis and geographic expansions.

It optimizes organization size with PESTLE analysis. With cloud-based platforms, aerospace and defense sectors benefit from geographical coverage. Epassport integration ensures revenue generation and investment opportunities. This comprehensive approach drives growth and streamlines processes, making Cloud ERP pivotal for modern businesses.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio