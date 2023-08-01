Cloud ERP Market to grow by USD 15,379.75 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud ERP market size is estimated to grow by USD 15,379.75 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is notably driving the cloud ERP market growth. It supports enterprises to digitize core business processes and eliminates the requirement for manual intervention in highly complex and repetitive procedures. Further, it expands operational efficiency, enables to delivery of personalized customer experiences, and decreases time-to-market, chances of error, and operational costs. Thus, enterprises like BFSI, retail, and manufacturing are executing BPMaaS solutions to automate internal and external processes, growing demand for the Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. Nevertheless, these benefits of BPMaaS can be additionally augmented by integrating other technologies like BPM, RPA, and AI, generally known as intelligent automation. Also, it helps in making intelligent, automated, real-time data-driven decisions by usage of AI and analytics which enhances flexibility at every stage of the process. As a result, vendors in this space are increasingly delivering BPM services integrated with AI and RPA. Consequently, such factors are likely to result in market growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027

Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Acumatica Inc., Certinia Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deacom Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Productoo, QAD Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Rootstock Software, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., and Xledger are among some of the major market participants.

Vendors Offerings

Acumatica Inc. - The company offers cloud ERP solutions such as Acumatica Cloud xRP platform.

The company offers cloud ERP solutions such as Acumatica Cloud xRP platform. Epicor Software Corp. - The company offers cloud ERP solutions for offsite management.

The company offers cloud ERP solutions for offsite management. Infor Inc. - The company offers cloud ERP solutions for business continuity and innovation.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Access to 17000+ research report subscriptions buy the report

Market Dynamics

Trends

The increasing adoption of remote working models is an emerging trend shaping market growth. The need for collaboration and sharing via Cloud-based software is increasingly significant with the transition toward remote work. It supports by ensuring that enterprise-wide data transfer, business management, and communication are effective and efficient. The adoption of CRM, ERP, and SCM has allowed companies ease of communication and connection with their employees remotely. In addition, due to increasing popularity among small and medium-sized businesses and startups that are shifting towards a work-from-home culture, there is expected to be further growth of the Cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) market. Even post the COVID-19 lockdown, various enterprises have shifted to a hybrid business model, which is also anticipated to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

Challenge

The increasing number of cyberattacks on Cloud ERP software is a significant challenge hindering market growth. Cybercriminals that hack ERP platforms gain access to sensitive enterprise data and business-critical data. Also, this can be utilized to damage the firm's business operations and affect the entire efficiency and operations of the business. Lack of proper IT security software could cause cyberattacks such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS). Further, the operating environment of businesses has moved towards digitalization, and data transactions are being performed across numerous areas with external entities which leaves their systems increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks which could exploit loopholes to access sensitive information. Therefore, the increasing number of cyberattacks could pose a barrier to the growth of the market growth

For more details, download Sample reports

Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Cloud ERP Market is segmented as below:

Component

Solutions



Services

End-user

BFSI



Manufacturing And Services



Government



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the solutions segment will be significant during the forecast period. It primarily contains software platforms for the effective execution and implementation of ERP which delivers integration of price, timing, speed, quantity, and other models into the business. It is generally used by the BFSI, manufacturing, and services end-user and assists in gaining quick trade orders effectively. The integration of ERP software enables firms to achieve huge profits in relatively fewer amounts of time compared to traditional software. Also, it can be customized according to speed needs and automation requirements while providing reliability and cost-effectiveness. It also has in-built availability of recommendations for installation and customization making solutions easier to execute. Thus growing digitalization is likely to result in further market expansion of this segment of the Cloud ERP market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Cloud ERP Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud ERP market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud ERP market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud ERP market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cloud ERP market, vendors

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ERP system integration and consulting market size are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.34% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 10,707.21 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (manufacturing and services, BFSI, healthcare, it and telecom, and others), deployment (on-premise ERP integration, consulting, SaaS ERP integration, and consulting), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for cloud-based systems is the key factor driving global refrigerated road transportation market growth.

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.93% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for ERP software from SMEs is notably driving the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market growth.

Cloud ERP Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,379.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acumatica Inc., Certinia Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Deacom Inc., ECI Software Solutions Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Productoo, QAD Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Rootstock Software, Unit4 Group Holding B.V., Workday Inc., and Xledger Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud ERP market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global cloud erp market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Manufacturing and services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Manufacturing and services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Manufacturing and services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Manufacturing and services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Manufacturing and services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acumatica Inc.

Exhibit 119: Acumatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Acumatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Acumatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Epicor Software Corp.

Exhibit 122: Epicor Software Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Epicor Software Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Epicor Software Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 125: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Infor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Infor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 129: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.7 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 QAD Inc.

Exhibit 139: QAD Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: QAD Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: QAD Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Ramco Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 146: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Rootstock Software

Exhibit 151: Rootstock Software - Overview



Exhibit 152: Rootstock Software - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Rootstock Software - Key offerings

12.12 Sage Group Plc

Exhibit 154: Sage Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 155: Sage Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Sage Group Plc - Segment focus

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 158: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 159: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 160: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 161: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 SYSPRO Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 163: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 164: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Unit4 Group Holding B.V.

Exhibit 166: Unit4 Group Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Unit4 Group Holding B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Unit4 Group Holding B.V. - Key offerings

12.16 Workday Inc.

Exhibit 169: Workday Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Workday Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Workday Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Workday Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Xledger

Exhibit 173: Xledger - Overview



Exhibit 174: Xledger - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: Xledger - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 176: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 177: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 178: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 179: Research methodology



Exhibit 180: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 181: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 182: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio