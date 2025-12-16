Cloud ex Machina Unveils AI Platform That Cuts Cloud Optimization from Hours to Minutes

Backed by Serena Capital, Ankaa and Adesso Ventures, the new AI-Powered Cloud Efficiency Platform automates context-gathering so engineers can remediate waste without derailing sprints

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud ex Machina (CxM) today announced the launch of its AI-powered cloud optimization platform, built to tackle what the company calls the bandwidth problem: engineers are expected to fix cloud waste, but doing so demands hours of context-gathering and root-cause analysis that compete directly with feature delivery. According to BCG, studies show that up to 30% of enterprise cloud spend is wasted due to inefficient usage and lack of cost control, yet remediation tickets often sit idle because teams simply don't have the time to execute them.

CxM's platform automates that heavy lifting. Its AI continuously scans cloud environments, maps ownership and dependencies, identifies optimization opportunities, and generates pull requests with full rationale, impact analysis, and rollback instructions. Engineers review and merge fixes in Git just as they would with any other code change.

"Engineers don't wake up excited to optimize cloud costs," said Thomas Davy, CEO and co-founder of Cloud ex Machina. "But their managers care, their CTOs care, and those tickets aren't going away. The question is whether fixing cloud waste requires five hours of in depth investigations or five minutes of code review. We built an AI platform that does the research, validates the fix, and generates the code changes so engineers can clear optimization work and get back to building."

The platform addresses a structural gap in FinOps. Traditional tools generate dashboards and reports; CxM generates solutions. Instead of asking engineers to interpret charts and hunt down root causes, CxM pushes review-ready code changes into Git, while managers track remediation, and business impact directly in the CxM platform.

Cloud ex Machina is available now. The company is backed by Serena Capital, Ankaa, Adesso Ventures, and prominent angels from across the cloud and enterprise software ecosystem.

