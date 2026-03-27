Cloud for Good Acquires EMS Consulting, Expanding Salesforce Expertise and Impact to the Financial Services Sector

ASHEVILLE, N.C., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Good, a leading purpose-focused Salesforce consulting partner focused on the higher education, nonprofit, and state and local government sectors, today announced the acquisition of EMS Consulting, a firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for the financial services sector (FINS).

The acquisition marks a strategic expansion of Cloud for Good's industry focus. By integrating EMS Consulting's deep FINS expertise, broad client base, and intellectual property with Cloud for Good's global delivery infrastructure, the company is strengthening its Salesforce capabilities for financial institutions while expanding its purpose-driven portfolio.

Backed by Tailwind Capital and Salesforce Ventures, Cloud for Good has accelerated its growth strategy since their 2025 investment. The company opened a new office in Jaipur and significantly expanded its investment in proprietary IP as part of a strategy to lead as an IP-backed services company. The addition of EMS brings deep industry expertise, a strong financial services client base, and differentiated IP, positioning Cloud for Good to build the leading Salesforce partner focused on the financial services industry.

"Financial institutions, especially credit unions and banks, are under increasing pressure to deliver personalized, connected experiences while operating more efficiently," said Tal Frankfurt, Founder and CEO of Cloud for Good. "EMS Consulting has decades of experience helping these organizations succeed on Salesforce. By bringing our teams together, we're creating something unappareled in the Salesforce ecosystem – combining Cloud for Good's scale and end to end salesforce expertise with EMS Consulting's deep financial services industry knowledge. Together, we will help financial institutions strengthen relationships with their members and customers, modernize the systems that power their mission, and unlock greater value from their salesforce investments."

EMS Consulting has established itself as a trusted Salesforce partner for financial services organizations, delivering implementations that modernize business processes and drive results.

"Joining Cloud for Good presents a tremendous opportunity to advance what's possible for financial institutions and the clients we serve," said Elaine Myrback, CEO of EMS Consulting. "Together, we believe technology should do more than drive efficiency — it should deepen the relationships financial institutions have with the customers and communities they serve. Cloud for Good's breadth of expertise, proven track record, and established Salesforce partnership position us to deliver an even higher caliber of service — while maintaining the personalized attention our clients have come to rely on."

This acquisition also strengthens Cloud for Good's long-standing partnership with Salesforce. Together, the combined teams will help financial institutions modernize and transform their impact by leveraging Salesforce technologies, including Financial Services Cloud, MuleSoft, Data 360, and Agentforce-powered engagement capabilities.

Following the acquisition, the combined organization will continue operating under the Cloud for Good brand, with no changes to existing client relationships or support models.

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good (www.cloud4good.com) is a certified B Corporation and a leading global cloud consultancy helping mission-driven organizations and institutions create greater impact with Salesforce. Since 2010, Cloud for Good has partnered with organizations across sectors to modernize technology, strengthen relationships with the people they serve, and operate more effectively.

Through strategy, implementation, and managed services, Cloud for Good empowers organizations to use Salesforce to deepen engagement, unify data, improve decision-making, and deliver meaningful outcomes for their communities.

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SOURCE Cloud for Good