Cloud for Good Announces Acquisition of StackNexus to Expand State & Local Government Capabilities

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Good, a leading Salesforce consulting partner primarily focused on the education, nonprofit, and financial services sectors, today announced the acquisition of StackNexus, a firm specializing in Salesforce solutions for the state and local public sector.

This strategic acquisition expands Cloud for Good's ability to support the transformation of public sector services and extends its long-standing commitment to mission-driven institutions, with broader impact in the government sector.

"This acquisition is another significant milestone in Cloud for Good's long-term commitment to the State and Local government market," said Tal Frankfurt, Founder and CEO of Cloud for Good. "Last year, we welcomed Tommie Fern, EVP & GM of State and Local Government at Salesforce, to our Board of Directors to help guide our strategy. Today, we're accelerating that vision by bringing StackNexus into the Cloud for Good family. We were incredibly impressed by their team, their deep expertise in Salesforce Public Sector Solutions, and the intellectual property they've built for government agencies. Combined with Cloud for Good's scale, delivery excellence, and trusted Salesforce partnership, this acquisition positions us to become the leading Salesforce partner serving State and Local governments across North America."

StackNexus has a strong track record of implementing Salesforce solutions for state and local government agencies, with expertise spanning citizen engagement (311), licensing, permitting and inspections, and grants management. By integrating these offerings into Cloud for Good's suite of IP-backed assets, we are strengthening our public sector capabilities while extending the value of these solutions to our broader nonprofit, higher education, and financial services customer base.

"Joining Cloud for Good allows us to increase the velocity of what we've always set out to do; help state and local government agencies modernize and better serve their communities through Salesforce," said Suman Akula, CEO of StackNexus. "Cloud for Good shares our customer-first culture, commitment to innovation, and passion for public sector transformation. Together, we're bringing unmatched expertise in Salesforce Public Sector Solutions, expanded delivery capabilities, and proven intellectual property to help government organizations achieve meaningful outcomes while continuing to provide the trusted relationships and exceptional service our clients expect."

This acquisition follows Cloud for Good's acquisition of EMS Consulting in March 2026 and further strengthens the company's strategic partnership with Salesforce as Cloud for Good continues to invest in next-generation Salesforce technologies, including Agentforce and Data Cloud. Together, these investments position Cloud for Good to deliver the industry's most comprehensive Salesforce solutions for the public sector.

"State and local agencies are under increasing pressure to deliver services that are more connected, transparent, and resident-centered," said Tommie Fern, EVP of SLED Sales at Salesforce and a Cloud for Good board member. "Partners like Cloud for Good play a critical role in helping governments turn the power of Salesforce into real-world impact, modernizing service delivery, improving data visibility, and enabling agencies to serve their communities better."

Following the acquisition, Cloud for Good will continue to expand its industry focus within state and local government, complementing its existing education, nonprofit, and financial services practices. The combined organization will continue operating under the Cloud for Good brand, with no changes to existing client support models.

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good (www.cloud4good.com) is a certified B Corporation and a leading global cloud consultancy, empowering mission-driven organizations with transformative Salesforce solutions. Since our founding in 2010, we have worked with the largest nonprofit and higher education institutions in North America. With our services, our clients raise more funds, recruit more students, reduce attrition, improve program delivery, and communicate more effectively with their constituents.

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SOURCE Cloud for Good