Cloud for Good Announces Cirrus Fundraising Agent on Salesforce AgentExchange

Cloud for Good customers can now benefit from Agentforce-powered solution, bringing intelligent donor insights to fundraisers across the impact sector to help you extend your agentic enterprise.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Good, a Salesforce Ventures, Tailwind Capital portfolio company and Salesforce consultancy, today announced it has launched Cirrus Fundraising Agent on AgentExchange , expanding access to AI-powered donor intelligence for mission-driven organizations. AgentExchange is Salesforce's marketplace that brings together the rich ecosystems of AppExchange, Slack, and Agentforce into one experience – making it easy for customers to discover, buy, activate, and manage trusted solutions across Salesforce and Slack.

Originally launched as part of Cloud for Good's growing portfolio of purpose-built solutions, Cirrus Fundraising Agent is an artificial intelligence solution built to integrate with Agentforce Nonprofit, Agentforce Education, and Salesforce's Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP). It is designed to help fundraising teams identify high-potential donors, personalize outreach, and strengthen relationships through data-driven insights.

With its availability on AgentExchange, organizations can now discover, deploy, and integrate Cirrus Fundraising Agent within their Salesforce environment, accelerating time to value and enabling fundraisers to act on insights faster than ever before.

Cirrus Fundraising Agent is part of Cloud for Good's broader portfolio of IP-backed solutions, including Cumulus Fundraising, Cumulus Grantmaking, and Stratus, designed to help nonprofits and higher education institutions fundraise, engage constituents, and accelerate impact through Salesforce.

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"Cirrus Fundraising Agent represents the next chapter in intelligent philanthropy," said Tal Frankfurt, Founder and CEO of Cloud for Good. "By bringing Cirrus to AgentExchange, we're making it easier for organizations to harness AI to surface the right opportunities at the right time, so fundraisers can focus on what matters most: building meaningful donor relationships."

"With the new AgentExchange, partners like Cloud for Good get better access to Salesforce's entire install base and tools that help them build, manage, and scale their distribution more efficiently than ever before," said Tyler Carlson, SVP and Head of Product, AgentExchange and Ecosystem at Salesforce. "Cloud for Good's AgentExchange solution is helping customers transform into agent enterprises by using predictive intelligence to identify and prioritize major gift prospects, recommend next-best actions for fundraisers, generate personalized outreach messages, and automate prospect handoffs to gift officers. These capabilities reduce manual effort while enabling more timely, relevant, and personalized donor engagement."

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About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good (www.cloud4good.com) is a certified B Corporation and a leading global cloud consultancy helping purpose-driven organizations and institutions create greater impact with Salesforce. Since 2010, Cloud for Good has partnered with organizations across sectors to modernize technology, strengthen relationships with the people they serve, and operate more effectively.

Through strategy, implementation, and managed services, Cloud for Good empowers organizations to use Salesforce to deepen engagement, unify data, improve decision-making, and deliver meaningful outcomes for their communities.

Media Contact

Jennifer Grandt

Cloud for Good

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud for Good