Cloud for Good is Awarded Salesforce.org 2019 AMER Partner of the Year - Nonprofit

ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Good was awarded the Salesforce 2019 AMER Partner of the Year – Nonprofit award at the Salesforce.org Partner Summit on June 24, 2019.

Accepting the award on behalf of Cloud for Good was Partner Alliance Manager, Kristin Kiester. "It is amazing to be recognized as the first ever AMER Salesforce.org Nonprofit Partner of the Year," Kiester said. "The Cloud for Good team works so hard to make sure that we delight our clients and our partners. We do this by participating in community events, unveiling industry best practices and contributing to the betterment of the platform for clients across both the nonprofit and higher education sectors."

In addition to their Partner of the Year Award, the organization received the highest recognition in the Salesforce nonprofit community, the Mastery Designation for the Nonprofit Industry.

"I'm so proud of what we have achieved this year," said Tal Frankfurt, Founder and CEO of Cloud for Good, "From being recognized as the Number 1 Best Places to Work in IT for Small Business by Computerworld, to stellar year-over-year double-digit growth. Our team is continuing to impact the way nonprofits and higher education institutions conduct business."

"Overall," Frankfurt continues, "it is our passion for each other, the technology we implement and our clients' missions that make us a great place to both work and partner with. It is amazing to see Salesforce recognizing our impact and success."

This award follows the announcement of a new Vice President of Sales, Bryan Gould. Gould comes to Cloud for Good from Salesforce.org, where he served as an RVP of Higher Education Field (Enterprise) Sales.

"During my time as a leader within Salesforce, what I quickly found is that achieving tremendous impact is only fully realized when coupled with a capable partner, who consistently delivers on the vision and potential the solutions provide. Cloud for Good is the only implementation partner which embodies the spirit of Salesforce.org, with an industry focus and expertise in both education and nonprofits. We have cultivated an environment which always puts customers' mission and success at the forefront of everything we do. I am honored to be a part of continuing our tremendous growth so that we can help even more organizations achieve their missions," said Gould.

"I am thrilled to have Bryan join us to further accelerate our growth within both the nonprofit and higher education verticals," Frankfurt said. "It is important, as an organization focused on culture, that we bring in leadership that share the same values that Cloud for Good has built our practice on. With Bryan leading our sales team, I am confident that we will continue this revenue growth while maintaining the high level of customer and partner support we are known for."

About Cloud for Good

Cloud for Good (www.cloud4good.com), is a leading consulting firm that helps nonprofit organizations and educational institutions create transformational value with business process improvement and implementation of technology solutions such as Salesforce. Founded in 2010, Cloud for Good is a certified B-Corp, 5 times Great Place to Work, 5 times Inc.5000 company and a Salesforce.org Premium Partner. Collaborating with nonprofits and educational institutions, Cloud for Good has helped organizations achieve results, innovate, and transform their operations.

