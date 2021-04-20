Cloud for Utilities to Partner with The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group for Digital + Cloud Summit.

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud for Utilities is pleased to announce it has partnered with The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group advertising department to promote the 2021 Digital + Cloud Summit.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an esteemed organization as The Wall Street Journal. We pride ourselves on delivering high value information and fostering thought leadership," said Rick Cutter, Co-founder of Cloud for Utilities, "We are a critical resource for utilities and partners as technology drives innovation in our industry."

The Cloud for Utilities Summit began in 2017 to educate and advance technology models to the energy and utility industry. Whether regulatory, accounting, cloud best practices, or cybersecurity, Cloud for Utilities promotes creative dialogue and intelligence to help utilities make the inevitable technology transitions that are critical to their operations.

Registration for the 2021 Digital + Cloud Summit is open now. For more information, please visit http://cloudforutilities.org/ to learn about Cloud for Utilities and the Summit.

More information about Cloud for Utilities:

Cloud for Utilities is the first and leading organization dedicated to educating energy and utility companies in all things related to digital and cloud computing. Their understanding of industry best practices and in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technologies allows Cloud for Utilities to advise companies and address the major business issues that matter to utilities.

Founded in 2017, Cloud for Utilities' goal is to educate, improve organizational success, and further mature the business models related to the various cloud models. They are the first industry-specific Summit focused on cloud and addressing the major business issues that matter to utilities.

More information about The Wall Street Journal | Barron's Group:

The most ambitious people in the world read The Wall Street Journal. Winner of 37 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. It's a critical resource of curated content in print, online and mobile apps, complete with breaking news streams, interactive features, video, online columns and blogs. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal has been a trusted name since 1889 for unparalleled analysis and unique reporting informing decisions that drive the world forward.

SOURCE Cloud For Utilities

