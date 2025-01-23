Cloud Foundry Day Announced for May 14 in Palo Alto, Open Call for Proposals

Technical conference for popular developer open source technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced Cloud Foundry Day will be held on Wednesday, May 14 in Palo Alto, California, and has opened the call for session proposals.

The one-day event is a technical conference for the Cloud Foundry community – including developers, contributors, maintainers, and end-users of the open source project – to explore the latest innovations and discuss best practices for delivering superior developer experiences at companies of all sizes.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform, and with advancements such as Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , it continues to deliver a best-in-class developer experience on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day serves as a forum for collaboration, fostering connections within the technical community and with end-users and member companies alike.

"Bringing the Cloud Foundry community together at this event is a testament to the value of face-to-face interactions in driving open source innovation," said Chris Clark, program manager for Cloud Foundry at the Linux Foundation. "Our global community's reach is vast, and this event provides a key platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration."

In addition to the Palo Alto event, Cloud Foundry announced a European Cloud Foundry Day will be held in Frankfurt, Germany on October 7, 2025.

The event's programming will be curated by the community-sourced program committee and will include keynotes, technical sessions, and networking opportunities. The call for proposals (CFP) is now open and invites submissions for technical sessions, panels, and case studies. Submissions are encouraged from individuals and organizations with expertise in Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, and related technologies. The CFP submission deadline is February 23, 2025. Accepted speakers will be notified by March 4, 2025. For more information on submission guidelines and topics, visit the event's CFP page .

For those interested in supporting Cloud Foundry Day, the Sponsorship Prospectus is now available. The registration fee for the event is $50. Attendees can register and find additional details on the event's official website .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware by Broadcom, Comcast, and Bloomberg, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on GitHub . To learn more, visit www.cloudfoundry.org .

