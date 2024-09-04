Cloud Foundry Day Europe Sessions Announced

Conference features the latest in popular open source developer technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the schedule of sessions for Cloud Foundry Day in Karlsruhe, Germany on October 9. The event is a full day of sessions related to open source technologies aimed at delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform. Now, with Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , the best-in-class developer experience that Cloud Foundry is known for is available on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day brings the technical community, end-users, and member companies together.

"It's a blockbuster program delivering the very latest in Cloud Foundry technologies by experts for the thousands of users in the community, which includes more than half the Fortune 500," said Chris Clark, program manager, Cloud Foundry Foundation.

For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation joins forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The talks at the event are designed to educate and inform the community about the current activities in the various working groups, new experiments conducted by engineering teams working with Cloud Foundry, and to shine the spotlight on initiatives that are pushing the boundaries for Cloud Foundry.

"Our agenda features speakers with great experience in Cloud Foundry technologies while looking ahead at what is coming to further improve the developer experience for apps on virtual machines (VMs) and Kubernetes," said Ram Iyengar, chief evangelist, Cloud Foundry. The full agenda spans an interesting spectrum of ideas for platform operators."

Sessions include:

The Cloud Foundry Renaissance - Julian Fischer, anynines GmbH

Bringing Cloud Native Buildpacks to Cloud Foundry - Johannes Dillmann and Ralf Pannemans, SAP

and Ralf Pannemans, SAP Carvel and Bosh, a Match Made in Heaven? - Ruben Koster , VMware Tanzu

, VMware Tanzu Our OpenTofu Migration Story - Ram Iyengar, Cloud Foundry Foundation

Advancing the Future of Cloud Foundry - Xiujiao Gao and Wayne E. Seguin , FiveTwenty Inc.

For more information about sponsoring Cloud Foundry Day, download the Sponsorship Prospectus . The sponsorship deadline is September 6.

The registration fee to attend Cloud Foundry Day in person is $50, or free for online access. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware Tanzu, Comcast, and Bloomberg, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

