Cloud Foundry Day in Europe Announced for October 9, Opens Call for Proposals

Technical conference for popular developer open source technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced a Cloud Foundry Day European event will be held on Wednesday, October 9 in Karlsruhe, Germany, and has opened the call for session proposals. The event is a full day of sessions related to open source technologies aimed at delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform. Now, with Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , the best-in-class developer experience that Cloud Foundry is known for is available on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day brings the technical community, end-users, and member companies together.

"Last year's event in Germany was a huge success and sold out in-person," said Chris Clark, Program Manager for Cloud Foundry at the Linux Foundation. "We're looking forward to this next gathering to come together and propel the next advances in Cloud Foundry open source technologies."

Cloud Foundry Day EU 2024 will complement the N.Y. event in May with entirely different speakers and sessions.

For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation joins forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The call for proposals is now open and will close on July 14.

"The Cloud Foundry presence in the EU is massive, and we'll have a great mix of end-users, contributors, and maintainers to cater to at this event. A cross-section of engineering, business, and on-field talent makes for diverse attendance," said Ram Iyengar, Chief Evangelist at the Cloud Foundry Foundation.

For more information about sponsoring Cloud Foundry Day, download the Sponsorship Prospectus . Sponsorship deadline is September 6.

The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50 for the in-person event or free to attend online. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware by Broadcom, Bloomberg, and Schwartz IT, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

Contact:

Joe Eckert

Eckert Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Foundry Foundation