Cloud Foundry Day North America Sessions Announced

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation today announced the schedule of sessions for Cloud Foundry Day in New York City on May 15. The conference event is a full day of sessions related to open source technologies aimed at delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes.

Cloud Foundry has long been the industry-standard open source cloud application platform. Now, with Korifi and Paketo Buildpacks , the best-in-class developer experience that Cloud Foundry is known for is available on Kubernetes. Cloud Foundry Day brings the technical community, end-users, and member companies together.

"It's always amazing when the community comes together for an in-person event like this to share experiences," said Chris Clark, program manager for Cloud Foundry at the Linux Foundation. "Our user community extends around the world with Cloud Foundry technologies used by more than half the Fortune 500."

In addition to the N.Y. event, Cloud Foundry plans a European Cloud Foundry Day will be held in Karlsruhe, Germany in October.

For this one-day event, the Cloud Foundry Foundation joins forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers an interactive platform for education. The talks at the event are designed to educate and inform the community about the current activities in the various working groups, new experiments conducted by engineering teams working with Cloud Foundry, and to shine the spotlight on initiatives that are pushing the boundaries for Cloud Foundry.

"Our community has a two-pronged approach, and our agenda captures it succinctly. On the one hand, there are talks about scaling and operating Cloud Foundry on virtual machines (VMs), which spans thousands of units of compute. On the other hand, we also feature talks about interoperating with Kubernetes, ARM64 support, and so much more," said Ram Iyengar, chief evangelist, Cloud Foundry. The full agenda spans a rather interesting spectrum of ideas for platform operators."

Sessions include:

TOC-Ing Heads: Shaping Cloud Foundry's Future - Amelia Downs , Broadcom; Beyhan Veli and Stephan Merker , SAP SE

, Broadcom; and , SAP SE Global Scale - Geo-Distributed Ingress - Sergey Matochkin, Comcast

Hacking the Homelab: I Put Cloud Foundry and GenAI in an 8-Liter Mini PC! - Nick Kuhn , Broadcom

, Broadcom The Taming of the Queue - Kevin Rutten and Haochen Hu, FiveTwenty Inc.

The registration fee for Cloud Foundry Day is $50, or free to attend online. Attendees can register for the event here .

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including, SAP, VMware Tanzu, Comcast, and Bloomberg, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture helps deploy apps written in any language on a choice of cloud platforms — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for deploying mission critical apps at global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is a non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, Paketo Buildpacks, Korifi, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, CredHub, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry . To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org .

