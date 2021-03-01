Cloud Foundry Foundation Announces Dates for Virtual Summit, Call for Papers Open

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the cloud native developer experience on Kubernetes, today announced the annual Cloud Foundry Summit will be held virtually from Wednesday, July 21 through Thursday, July 22, 2021.

With a focus on sharing and learning, the event -- the only Cloud Foundry Foundation Summit of 2021 -- highlights the community's mission to make cloud-native software development simpler, faster and more productive.

"Learning from our virtual events last year, we decided to combine our usual U.S. and European Summits into a single virtual experience providing attendees with opportunities for collaboration and education they have come to expect from our events," said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. "Cloud Foundry Summit offers an opportunity for our community to collaborate across the globe, giving project teams the ability to share the work they've done and the innovative ways that users are employing the platform."

The Summit will be held over two mornings on U.S. Central Daylight Time to allow European attendees to participate, as well, with sessions tailored to the virtual format. The Cloud Foundry Foundation will join forces with the community-elected program committee to curate a program that fosters collaboration among attendees and offers interactive platform education. The call for papers opens today and closes Friday, May 21.

Tracks will include the: "How To" track, the developers guide for using Cloud Foundry; "In the Wild" track, featuring stories from out in the world users, customers and systems integrators; and "Behind the Curtain" Track, with updates from Cloud Foundry project teams, road map reviews, and more.

The event will include a virtual networking area to provide an online version of face-to-face networking, plus digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore. Also, The Diversity Conversation, Hands-On Labs, Project Office Hours, and Community Awards will take place over the course of Summit, along with themed activity breaks and games. More details will be shared soon.

The Diversity Scholarship application will be open until Friday, July 2. More details are here.

If you are interested in sponsoring Summit, please download the Sponsorship Prospectus. Sponsorship deadline is Friday, June 25.

The registration fee for the Cloud Foundry Virtual Summit is $50. Register for the event here.

Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Google, HCL, IBM, SAP, SUSE, Swisscom, and VMware and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry's container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.

About Cloud Foundry Foundation

The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best experience for developers at companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry, KubeCF, cf-for-k8s, Eirini, Project Quarks, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.

