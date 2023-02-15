Cloud Gaming Global Market Report 2023: Increased Popularity of Mobile Gaming Boosts Sector
Feb 15, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud gaming market size reached US$ 1,286.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13,581.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 48.11% during 2022-2028.
Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user's personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server.
It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user's game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.
Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost. Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global cloud gaming market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on devices type, genre, technology and gamers.
Breakup by Devices Type:
- Smartphones
- Smart TVs
- Consoles
- Tablets
- PCs
Breakup by Genre:
- Adventure/Role Playing Games
- Puzzles
- Social Games
- Strategy
- Simulation
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Video Streaming
- File Streaming
Breakup by Gamers:
- Hardcore Gamers
- Casual Gamers
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
