Cloud Gaming Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America, Driven by Cost Saving & Quick Onboarding - Technavio

Aug 29, 2022, 03:35 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Gaming Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, the pre-and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions. The cloud gaming market size is set to grow by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for cloud gaming in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising adoption of secured cloud services and advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence in gaming will facilitate the cloud gaming market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Cloud Gaming Market - Market Dynamics
Major Driver -
- The cost savings and quick onboarding are one of the key drivers supporting the cloud gaming market growth.
- Cloud gaming does not require physical copies of games, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the cloud gaming market. The cloud constantly updates and provides a backup of the games that are stored on the cloud platform. This decreases the overall cost of gaming substantially. It also eliminates the need for regular hardware updates to play the latest games. It also allows users to play the same games on different platforms, including PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
- Hence, the adoption of cloud gaming reduces the cost of gaming. Cloud gaming services have a lesser waiting time during loading or updating than traditional gaming. Hence, onboarding is quick. All these factors will drive the cloud gaming market growth during the forecast period.
Major Challenges -
- The infrastructural requirement is one of the factors hindering the cloud gaming market growth.
- The adoption of cloud gaming in emerging economies would be a challenge due to the lack of fast and reliable internet connections. Internet service providers do not find it financially viable to expand into rural areas. For instance, broadband installation is adversely affected by the cost and a low number of users per square mile. With infrastructure such as 5G and broadband largely inaccessible to people in rural areas, it is difficult to adopt cloud gaming services.
- Due to all such factors, the growth of the cloud gaming market will have a negative impact during the forecast period. Further, under-penetration of 5G is estimated to pose a significant hindrance to market growth. Not all nations have the required resources to support the bandwidth requirements of new technologies such as 5G, and massive infrastructure improvements will be necessary to fully realize the same. In addition, buyers, i.e., gamers, are estimated to incur significant capital expenditure while procuring such cloud gaming infrastructure. These factors are a key challenge for the market in focus during the forecast period.
Cloud Gaming Market - Company Profiles
The cloud gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK, etc.
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers great player experiences and empowers game developers by minimizing infrastructure complexity and accelerating data insights with Google Cloud for gaming.
Cloud Gaming Market - Segmentation Analysis
- By Platform, the market is classified into gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices.
- By Type, the market is classified into video streaming and file streaming.
- By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The competitive scenario provided in the Cloud Gaming Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Cloud Gaming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 31.13%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 5.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
33.54
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Japan, China, Germany, UK, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Blade SAS, International Business Machines Corp., LiquidSky Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and Ubitus KK
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
