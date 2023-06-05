Cloud gaming market size is set to grow by USD 1,619.32 million from 2022-2027. Increased availability of high-speed Internet to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud gaming market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,619.32 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.54%. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022 and is estimated to contribute 48% to the market growth during the forecast period. In recent years, cloud gaming has increasingly gained popularity in North America. The region has a presence of many companies offering cloud gaming services. For instance, Google Stadia, one of the leading cloud gaming companies, was launched in 2019 and has since added many features to better cater to its customers better. The company allows users to play games across devices such as laptops, desktops, TVs, and mobile devices via a controller or mouse, and keyboard. Besides, it offers a game library that allows users to purchase games individually or access them through a monthly subscription. Similarly, xCloud, another major player in the region, allows users to play Xbox games on their mobile devices and supports streaming to PCs. NVIDIA GeForce Now, another notable cloud gaming services in the region, allows users to stream PC games to a variety of devices. Hence, the increasing adoption of secure cloud services and the adoption of advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence in gaming will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Gaming Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Cloud gaming market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on market segmentation by application (video streaming and file streaming), device (gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The video streaming segment market share growth will be significant during the forecast period. In cloud gaming, video streaming plays a key role as it allows gamers to access games over the internet without downloading or installing them. Cloud gaming providers typically use video streaming technology to deliver games to users in real-time, allowing them to access high-quality games across various devices. The segment was valued at USD 1,108.45 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. There are several video streaming approaches for cloud gaming. Using a thin client architecture is a common approach. In this approach, the game runs on a remote server, and the video is streamed over the internet to the player's device. However, the player's device must be powerful enough to allow video streaming and send input back to the server. Another approach is to utilize a powerful client device that can handle processing locally. In this approach, part of the game runs on the local device and part on the remote server. Although this reduces latency and improves the overall gaming experience, the approach requires more powerful devices and more complex architectures. Furthermore, in both cases, the video streaming technology used must be able to handle the high bandwidth and low latency demands of cloud gaming. Overall, the segment is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period.

For insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region-wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Cloud gaming market – Market dynamics

Key driver – The increased availability of high-speed Internet is notably driving the cloud gaming market growth. With increasing internet speeds globally, streaming games from the cloud has become easier for gamers. Hence, cloud gaming service providers can offer higher-quality graphics and faster response times. Cloud gaming services offer greater convenience by allowing users to access games from any device connected to the internet. This has boosted the video game industry growth significantly in recent years, with more people playing games than ever before. This has also created a huge market for cloud gaming services as people seek new and innovative ways to play their favorite games over better internet connections. Hence, the availability of high-speed internet is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trend– The growth in mobile cloud gaming is a key trend shaping the cloud gaming market. The increasing popularity of mobile cloud gaming is driving the need for smartphones and tablets as they allow players to access high-quality games without the need for powerful devices, giving them more flexibility in terms of when and where they can play games. Additionally, mobile cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, and NVIDIA GeForce Now have made accessing games on the go without having to carry around a console or gaming PC easier. Factors such as the convenience of playing games on the go and the increasing power and performance of mobile devices are driving this trend.

Major challenge – Infrastructural and bandwidth challenges are impeding the cloud gaming market growth. To streamline high-quality games, users must have a lot of bandwidth. This can pose a challenge for users with access to limited data plans or slow internet connections. Although high-speed internet has increased the accessibility of cloud gaming, many parts of the world are still lacking the necessary infrastructure for reliable high-speed internet access. This can make cloud gaming challenging or impossible in certain countries due to issues such as delays (latency) between user input and game response. Although some cloud gaming service providers have significantly reduced latency by updating their software and browsers, this factor still poses a significant challenge for the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cloud gaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud gaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cloud gaming market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud gaming market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud gaming market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related reports:

The subscription-based gaming market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,409.54 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.17%. This report extensively covers segmentation by device (smartphones, console, and PC), type (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mobile gaming market size is estimated to increase by USD 59.62 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.96%. This report extensively covers segmentation by platform (online and offline), type (casual gaming and professional gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Cloud gaming market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.54% Market growth 2022-2027 USD 1,619.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.21 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKNUT, Cloudquest Pvt. Ltd., Crytek GmbH, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Loudplay, Microsoft Corp., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Paperspace Co., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Ubitus KK, and Unity Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents –

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Device



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cloud gaming market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cloud gaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Device Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Device Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Video streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Video streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 File streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on File streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on File streaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on File streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on File streaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Device

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Device - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Device



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Device

7.3 Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Gaming consoles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Gaming consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Gaming consoles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Computing devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Computing devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Smart TVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Mobile devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Device ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Device ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 119: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 128: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 133: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 138: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 BLACKNUT

Exhibit 143: BLACKNUT - Overview



Exhibit 144: BLACKNUT - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: BLACKNUT - Key offerings

12.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 146: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 151: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 156: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 OVH Groupe SA

Exhibit 161: OVH Groupe SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: OVH Groupe SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: OVH Groupe SA - Key offerings

12.13 Paperspace Co.

Exhibit 164: Paperspace Co. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Paperspace Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Paperspace Co. - Key offerings

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Ubitus KK

Exhibit 177: Ubitus KK - Overview



Exhibit 178: Ubitus KK - Product / Service



Exhibit 179: Ubitus KK - Key offerings

12.17 Unity Software Inc.

Exhibit 180: Unity Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Unity Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 182: Unity Software Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio