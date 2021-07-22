Cloud GIS Market growth analysis in Systems Software Industry | Discover Company Insights in Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AmigoCloud Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., GIS Cloud Ltd., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Mapbox Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of cloud GIS due to ease in data accessibility and the easy distribution of data will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud GIS Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Government



Public Safety



Transportation



Business



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Cloud GIS Market size

Cloud GIS Market trends

Cloud GIS Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the growing requirement of real-time data capture is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the threat of security may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the cloud GIS market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Cloud GIS Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud GIS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud GIS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud GIS market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud GIS market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Public safety - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Business - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AmigoCloud Inc.

Blue Marble Geographics

Caliper Corp.

Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

GIS Cloud Ltd.

HERE Global BV

Hexagon AB

Mapbox Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

