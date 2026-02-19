Cloud Haircare Expands Retail Footprint with Amazon, CVS, H-E-B, Giant Eagle, and Upcoming Sally Beauty Launch

Affordable Luxury Haircare Continues National Rollout Across Leading and Specialty Retail

MIAMI, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Haircare , the affordable luxury haircare brand founded by the visionary team behind It's a 10 Haircare , is continuing its rapid national rollout across both retail and e-commerce channels, with availability on Amazon alongside new launches at CVS, H-E-B, Giant Eagle, and an upcoming expansion to Sally Beauty in April 2026. The expansion builds on Cloud's growing retail footprint, including its existing nationwide presence at Walmart, further cementing the brand as a major force in modern haircare.

Following strong early demand since its debut, Cloud Haircare is now available in 2,700 CVS locations nationwide, 150 H-E-B stores and 150 Giant Eagle stores, bringing its salon-quality, clean formulas to even more consumers where convenience meets value. With the upcoming launch at Sally Beauty, a leading destination for hair enthusiasts and professionals alike, Cloud is extending its reach into the specialty beauty channel while continuing to scale at retail. In addition to its growing brick-and-mortar presence, Cloud Haircare continues to see strong momentum online through Amazon, offering consumers nationwide easy access to the brand's affordable luxury haircare solutions.

"Launched with the mission of making luxury haircare accessible to everyone, Cloud has seen incredible momentum across every channel we've entered," said Carolyn Aronson , Co-Founder of Cloud Haircare . "Expanding with trusted retailers like Amazon, CVS, H-E-B, Walmart, Giant Eagle — and soon Sally Beauty — allows us to meet consumers exactly where they shop while continuing to deliver the high-performance results they expect."

Cloud Haircare has quickly built a devoted following for its high-performance, nutrient-rich formulas designed for all hair types. The brand's collections deliver hydration, strength, body, and shine without weighing hair down – all for under $10. Each product is vegan, gluten-free, paraben-free, SLS/SLES-free, and packaged in sleek bottles made with post-consumer recycled materials.

Most recently, Cloud Haircare introduced its newest innovation, the Glow Collection, a four-product lineup including a Shampoo, Conditioner, Texture Crème, and Texture Spray. Designed to deliver visible shine without weight, the collection provides lightweight hydration, smoothness, and radiance without buildup or a greasy finish. Further reinforcing Cloud's commitment to accessible luxury, every product in the Glow Collection is priced under $10.

"The response has been undeniable," said Jeff Aronson , Co-Founder of Cloud Haircare . "Consumers are looking for products that perform like prestige but fit seamlessly into their everyday routine and budget. Seeing Cloud expand across Amazon, CVS, H-E-B, Giant Eagle, Walmart, and soon Sally Beauty reinforces that we're delivering exactly what today's haircare shopper wants."

Already available in thousands of Walmart stores nationwide, Cloud Haircare continues to gain traction while expanding strategically into new categories and shopping destinations. Each product features signature scent profiles designed to delight the senses, and bottles will now include scratch n' sniff panels so consumers can experience the fragrance before purchase. The upcoming April launch at Sally Beauty marks the brand's next chapter, introducing Cloud to a highly engaged beauty consumer seeking professional-grade results without compromise.

Select Cloud Haircare products are now available at Amazon , CVS , H-E-B , Walmart , and Giant Eagle , with availability at Sally Beauty beginning April 2026. The brand's full assortment is available exclusively at CloudHaircare.com .

About Cloud Haircare

Founded by Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson, Cloud Haircare is dedicated to making luxury haircare accessible to all. Combining innovative technology with natural, nutrient-rich ingredients, CLOUD delivers weightless, nourishing, and volumizing products that enhance and protect hair without compromise. Driven by a passion for healthy hair, environmental responsibility, and inclusivity, CLOUD is more than just a brand—it's a movement for better, more conscious beauty.

SOURCE CLOUD