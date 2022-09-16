Cloud Infrastructure Services Market to record USD 143.62 Bn -- 36% growth to originate in North America

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 143.62 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, successful business strategies adopted by vendors, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. Download PDF Sample Report

The shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model will be the key growth driver in the market. In addition, the need to optimize project management and business processes and the rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud storage systems will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. But the latency in the cloud network and data privacy and security concerns are expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

By Deployment, the market is classified into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Some of the companies covered in this report are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc.

The global cloud infrastructure services market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that are engaged in the development of email hosting solutions for various end-user industries and customers. Vendors are continuously working to develop secure hosting solutions for their customers. The competition in the market is expected to intensify further with an increase in service extensions, technological innovations, and M&As.

The global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period and is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most smaller players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as technology, brand identity, and innovation. Moreover, vendors are adopting pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Hence, the competition among the vendors of the market in focus is expected to remain moderate during the forecast period.

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 143.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.29 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., GTT Communications Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., OVH Groupe SA, Rackspace Technology Inc., Salesforce Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and VMware Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

