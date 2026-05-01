Cloud Inventory announces new AI inventory management platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Inventory®, a leader in mobile-first inventory solutions, has announced the launch of its new AI-Native Inventory Management Platform, the Cloud Inventory Platform. The platform was designed for companies looking to add advanced warehouse functionality without the complexity of a full WMS rollout.

The Cloud Inventory Platform acts as an execution layer between a company's ERP and its warehouse floor, offering a single point from which customers can manage inventory, streamline operations, and gain end-to-end data visibility. Key benefits of the platform include:

Transaction-level inventory control: Improve inventory accuracy with real-time validation at the point of activity.

Improve inventory accuracy with real-time validation at the point of activity. Mobile-first execution: Eliminate paper-based, manual processes by putting information directly into team members' hands, whether they're working in the warehouse, on a truck, or in the field.

Eliminate paper-based, manual processes by putting information directly into team members' hands, whether they're working in the warehouse, on a truck, or in the field. Sustainable customizations: Customizations to workflows and applications carry over with each upgrade. Get the latest in technical advancements without having to re-implement the platform.

Customizations to workflows and applications carry over with each upgrade. Get the latest in technical advancements without having to re-implement the platform. Scan-verified pick, pack, and ship: Minimize shipping errors and overtime with barcoding scanning plus wave planning.

Minimize shipping errors and overtime with barcoding scanning plus wave planning. Improved retailer compliance: Avoid chargebacks and customer credits by enforcing label/LPN accuracy—with audit trails—from receiving to shipping.

Avoid chargebacks and customer credits by enforcing label/LPN accuracy—with audit trails—from receiving to shipping. Wave planning: Increase pick efficiency by releasing work in waves and reducing travel and rework.

Increase pick efficiency by releasing work in waves and reducing travel and rework. Native AI capabilities: Streamline key processes and increase productivity using AI. Use cases include: AI-assisted wave management: Connect the Cloud Inventory Platform to an AI agent via an MCP server to create wave plans based on order volume, staffing, and carrier arrival times. AI-assisted image analysis: Upload photos of pallets, inventory, and other assets, and have AI agents determine and record their condition and authenticity.

Streamline key processes and increase productivity using AI. Use cases include:

The Cloud Inventory Platform can connect to any ERP or system of record you choose, including Oracle Fusion, NetSuite, SAP S/4HANA, Microsoft Dynamics 365, IFS, Infor, Oracle E-Business Suite, and JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.

"The Cloud Inventory Platform marks an exciting new chapter for our company and the customers we serve," Cloud Inventory President Brent DiBartolo said. "We continue to invest in products that enable our customers to enhance their ERP deployments and gain significant inventory control and visibility without the major lift of implementing an entire WMS system. Our partnerships with industry leaders like Oracle, coupled with our core focus on delivering real value with AI, remain at the forefront of our strategic investments."

In addition to the platform, Cloud Inventory continues to invest in its other solutions, such as its Mobile Enterprise Platform (MEP) and Enterprise Printing Platform (EPP). Both cloud- based and on-premise MEP customers can expect enhancements such as advanced filters for Transaction Workbench, a visual indicator for unpublished applications, and the ability to add multiple items to an App Studio project at the same time.

The company roadmap also includes ongoing development and support of ScanWorkX D365 warehouse solutions.

To learn more about the Cloud Inventory Platform, visit cloudinventory.com/cloud-inventory-platform.

About Cloud Inventory

Cloud Inventory powers breakthrough inventory control. Our cloud-based and on-premise inventory management solutions offer real-time, end-to-end visibility at every touchpoint in the supply chain, from manufacturing and warehousing to the field and beyond. Our robust solutions help clients increase productivity, compliance, inventory optimization, and revenue generation. Founded in Kansas City, MO, more than 40 years ago, our global team proudly serves customers around the world in industries like manufacturing, distribution, medical devices, construction and engineering, oil and gas, utilities, and food and beverage.

SOURCE Cloud Inventory