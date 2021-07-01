Cloud Inventory® Recognized for Excellent Security with Veracode Certification

Veracode Verified Standard certification is granted to applications and websites that implement specific additional security measures to pass a thorough code security review. Companies that are awarded the Veracode Seal demonstrate robust security standards that protect their software from cybersecurity risks.

Cloud Inventory's low-code platform is built with the flexibility to provide both out-of-the-box performance and a high degree of configurability to meet a variety of supply chain needs, both in the warehouse and in field environments. While in some cases low-code software can sacrifice security for speed, the Veracode Seal shows that Cloud Inventory's software maintains both high security standards and efficient speed. Receiving the Veracode Seal indicates that Cloud Inventory users can rely on secure implementation regardless of how the platform is used.

"This certification reinforces Cloud Inventory's commitment to providing agile, real-time supply chain solutions," said Chris Horsefield, CTO. "We want to ensure that Cloud Inventory customers benefit from timely solutions that do not require time-consuming security checks, solutions that lead to high-assurance, high-value results without costly delays."

"With shrinking delivery timelines and increasing reliance on technology to manage supply chains, customers expect inventory management software to be both efficient and secure," said Mark Goode, President & CEO. "The Veracode Verified Standard lets our customers know that Cloud Inventory solutions provide the inventory visibility and control they need without sacrificing security."

Increasing concerns about cybersecurity have made a transparent, conscientious approach to security a priority for companies that provide customers with software solutions. In receiving Veracode Verified Standard certification, Cloud Inventory has demonstrated its continued commitment to prioritizing the highest level of software security for its customers.

