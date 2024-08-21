Cloud is a Global Market - Apart from China

Synergy data shows that cloud infrastructure service revenues (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) were $79 billion in Q2, with trailing twelve-month revenues reaching $297 billion. Public IaaS and PaaS services continue to account for the bulk of the market. Geographically, the US remains by far the largest cloud market, followed at a distance by China, which itself is way ahead of other countries, led by Japan, UK, Germany and India. By region the US is actually far larger than the whole APAC region. Together, the US, China, APAC and Europe account for over 90% of the total worldwide market.

"This is quite simply a game of scale. Between them Amazon, Microsoft and Google now have a global network of over 560 operational hyperscale data centers. In Q2 alone they invested over $48 billion in capex, most of which went towards building, equipping and updating their data centers and associated networks," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "However, there are still plenty of opportunities for local companies to compete in their home markets. This is a huge market that continues to grow rapidly, and in all regions or major countries there is a long tail of medium-to-small players. The key there is to carefully focus on specific services, industry verticals or customers, where they can demonstrate an ongoing competitive advantage relative to the industry giants."

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy Research Group provides quarterly market share analysis and forecasts for Communications and Cloud related industries. Our data and analysis is provided to clients through Synergy's unique research SaaS platform, SIA™, which enables intuitive access to complex and fast-moving data sets.

Synergy's Competitive Matrix™ and CustomView™ take this research capability one step further, enabling our clients to receive on-going quantitative market research that matches their internal, executive view of the market segments they compete in. Synergy's data analytics and analysis have been widely recognized worldwide for over 20 years and are frequently used by global industry leaders, governments, and financial institutions.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy's in-depth market data, please contact Heather Gallo @ [email protected] or at 775-785-3113.

SOURCE Synergy Research Group