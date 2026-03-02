Cloud ITSM Market worth $23.04 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Cloud ITSM Market is projected to grow from USD 11.09 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 23.04 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Cloud ITSM Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2031

2020–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 11.09 billion

USD 11.09 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.04 billion

USD 23.04 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 13.0%

Cloud ITSM Market Trends & Insights:

Many factors are contributing to the growth of the global cloud IT service management (ITSM) market, including accelerating cloud adoption, the adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions within businesses, and the growing complexity of delivering digital services.

By solution type, the IT asset management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.5% during the forecast period of the Cloud ITSM Market.

By service, the professional services are estimated to capture the largest market share with a value of USD 3.49 billion in 2031.

SMEs are expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global Cloud ITSM Market at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud is emerging as the fastest-growing deployment model in the Cloud ITSM Market as enterprises require unified cloud IT service management to standardize incident workflows, service request fulfillment, and change control across on-premises and public cloud environments.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the Cloud ITSM Market as India, Japan, and China accelerate enterprise cloud modernization, driven by government digital transformation programs and large-scale SaaS adoption initiatives.

Cloud ITSM has transformed enterprise service governance by embedding AI-driven incident management, automated workflows, and configuration-level accountability into daily IT operations. These capabilities deliver standardized change control, reduced manual ticket volumes, and audit-ready documentation, accelerating adoption across large enterprises and regulated industries. By integrating real-time service analytics, automated escalation, and centralized CMDB visibility, organizations gain stronger control over service performance and cross-domain dependencies. This enables optimized support operations while maintaining reliability for critical applications. As digital environments expand across cloud, DevOps, and security platforms, cloud ITSM serves as an operational control layer that links IT service delivery to measurable business outcomes, reinforcing scalability, efficiency, and long-term operational resilience.

By solution type, the IT service desk segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.

IT service desk (core incident and request handling) solutions represent the operational nucleus of cloud ITSM platforms by centralizing incident management, service request fulfillment, escalation control, and knowledge management within a unified cloud architecture. These solutions automate ticket classification, routing, prioritization, and resolution workflows to reduce mean time to resolve and improve service consistency across distributed enterprises. Advanced capabilities such as AI-driven virtual agents, self-service portals, omnichannel support, and real-time analytics enhance user experience while enabling IT teams to manage rising ticket volumes without proportional increases in staffing. Tight integration with IT asset management, change management, and IT operations management modules provides contextual visibility into infrastructure dependencies, strengthening root-cause identification and governance alignment. Competitive momentum in this segment continues to accelerate through strategic innovation and ecosystem expansion. In May 2024, Zendesk announced expanded AI-powered service automation capabilities within its enterprise service platform to improve ticket resolution efficiency and agent productivity. In September 2023, Freshworks introduced enhancements to its service management solution focused on intelligent ticket routing and automation for enterprise IT teams. These developments reflect sustained enterprise investment in automation-centric service desks. For vendors and solution providers, differentiation through AI-enabled workflows, deep integration with collaboration tools, and vertical-specific service templates presents a clear pathway to capture the growing enterprise demand for scalable, experience-driven support operations.

By deployment mode, hybrid cloud is estimated to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Hybrid cloud deployment is a strategic architecture for cloud ITSM that enables enterprises to run service management workloads across private and public infrastructure while preserving unified governance, data consistency, and workload portability. This model lets organizations keep sensitive workflows and regulated data in controlled environments while offloading high-volume service desk operations, analytics, and elastic automation to public cloud capacity, enabling phased modernization without disruptive rip-and-replace migrations.

Effective hybrid ITSM requires robust integration layers, real-time data synchronization, and policy enforcement engines so that incidents, CMDB records, change approvals, and operational telemetry remain consistent across domains and trigger governed actions regardless of where a workload runs. Ivanti made several Neurons products available via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace in August 2024, streamlining procurement and hybrid deployment options for government and enterprise customers. Similarly, SolarWinds expanded hybrid observability and IT management capabilities in April 2025 to provide single-pane visibility across cloud and on-prem environments, enabling tighter ITOM-to-ITSM workflows in hybrid estates. Additionally, BMC's 2025 partner recognitions highlighted hyperscaler marketplace integrations that simplify hybrid Helix deployments and accelerate cloud marketplace distribution. For vendors and solution providers, priority opportunities include delivering certified hybrid deployment blueprints, prebuilt data synchronizers for CMDB and asset inventories, and compliance-aware orchestration playbooks that reduce integration risk, speed time to value, and convert hybrid complexity into a competitive service offering.

North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is attractive for cloud IT service management because it combines advanced digital infrastructure, deep enterprise cloud adoption, and large-scale public-sector modernization programs. Enterprises across BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, and government rely on cloud ITSM to standardize service delivery across hybrid environments, automate workflows, and support compliance-driven operations. ServiceNow stated that its AI-powered platform supports more than 200 million government service tasks annually, according to a US General Services Administration announcement in September 2025. Similarly, Freshworks reported serving more than 72,000 customers globally, including a growing base in North America, as Reuters reported in April 2025. Additionally, BMC disclosed that its solutions are used by 86% of the Forbes Global 50, according to its October 2024 corporate update. These metrics reflect real operational usage rather than market estimates and show why the region remains central to cloud ITSM adoption.

Recent developments highlight clear entry paths for vendors and solution providers. In September 2025, the GSA and ServiceNow formalized the OneGov agreement to accelerate federal IT service modernization, creating procurement opportunities for ecosystem partners. In February 2025, Freshworks announced a strategic partnership with Unisys to expand enterprise and mid-market ITSM deployments across North America, as stated in the Freshworks press release. For emerging vendors, success in North America depends on aligning with federal and regulated industry requirements, building strong MSP and SI partnerships, and demonstrating measurable improvements in service efficiency, automation outcomes, and compliance readiness through validated customer deployments.

Top Companies in Cloud ITSM Market:

The Top Companies in Cloud ITSM Market include ServiceNow (US), BMC Software (US), Broadcom (US), ManageEngine (US), Ivanti (US), Zendesk (US), Freshworks (US), Atlassian (Australia), SolarWinds (US), and OpenText (Canada).

