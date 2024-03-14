Cloud Kitchen Market Set to Soar at 12.17% CAGR by 2028, with Evolving Consumer Preferences Amidst Healthy Eating Trends

DUBLIN, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cloud kitchen market is estimated to increase by USD 29.48 billion, at a CAGR of 12.17% between 2023 and 2028.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants, changing lifestyles, and rise in demand for home-delivery food, and a rising adoption of convenience foods.

Key Drivers

Changing lifestyles and arise in demand for home-delivery food are notably driving the market growth. The increasing number of dual-income families and busy lifestyles have left people with less time for traditional household chores, including the preparation of food.

Furthermore, due to a rise in consumer purchasing power, most millennials prefer on-the-go food. Cloud kitchens offer a variety of foods, such as pizzas, burgers, and others. All these factors have increased the demand for cloud kitchens. Therefore, the trend of FAFH is expected to provide high growth opportunities to vendors operating in the global cloud kitchen market during the forecast period.

Key Trends

Increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Cloud kitchen vendors are coming up with innovative and nutritious breakfast foods with whey protein as the primary ingredient, which is one of the most popular superfoods.

As a result, many cloud kitchen brands have introduced healthy and nutritious meals to their menu, which helps customers reduce their total calorie intake. They often serve half or full-size salads containing fresh vegetables. This not only aids in changing the perception that dining outside is unhealthy but also helps cloud kitchens increase their customer base. Therefore, increasing nutritious food offerings by cloud kitchen vendors and rising consumption of healthy food are likely to drive the growth of the global cloud kitchen market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Increasing preferences for home-cooked food is a significant challenge hindering market growth. Fast food is perceived to be unhealthy as it contains added sugar, large amounts of carbohydrates, and unhealthy fats and leads to lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes and obesity. Hence, health-conscious consumers avoid eating unhealthy food from restaurants and cafeterias and prefer home-cooked food. Home-cooked food has high nutritional value and is fresh and hygienic. The chances of contamination are also low when compared to food from QSRs. Thus, the consumption of home-cooked food is increasing.

In addition, the number of cooking programs on TV and the Internet is increasing. Many consumers prefer to watch cooking programs and prepare the same dishes at home. This also leads to an increased preference for food prepared at home. Hence, these factors will contribute to moderate growth of the global cloud kitchen market during the forecast period.

Cloud Kitchen Market Customer Landscape

The market research report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Segment Overview

The cloud kitchen market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and growth opportunities from 2018 to 2028.

Type Outlook

Franchised

Standalone

Product Outlook

Kitchen

Commissary/shared kitchen

Kitchen pods

Key Data Covered:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2024 and 2028

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of market companies

Companies Profiled

All Day Technologies Inc.

CloudKitchens

DoorDash Inc.

Dropkaffe Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd.

Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd.

Food Haven Technologies Inc.

Franklin Junction

Ghost Kitchen Orlando

Kitchen United

Kitopi

Kouzina Food Tech Pvt Ltd.

Nextbite Brands

PAR Technology Corp.

Salted

Starbucks Corp.

The Kroger Co.

Toast Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Wingstop Inc.

Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

