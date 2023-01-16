Cloud kitchen market size to grow by USD 24.31 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud kitchen market size is estimated to increase by USD 24.31 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.09%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cloud Kitchen Market

Global cloud kitchen market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global cloud kitchen market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cloud kitchen market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cloud kitchens in the market are All Day Technologies Inc., CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Dropkaffe Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd., Food Haven Technologies Inc., Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Kouzina Food Tech Pvt Ltd., ParTech Inc., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., Salted, Starbucks Co., The Kroger Co., Toast Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Wingstop Inc. and others.

The global cloud kitchen market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for home delivery food, and the rising adoption of convenience foods.

Vendor offerings -

CloudKitchens: The company offers smart kitchens for delivery-only restaurants.

The company offers smart kitchens for delivery-only restaurants. DoorDash Inc: The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.

The company offers a commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only. Ghost Kitchen Orlando: The company offers a cloud kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.

The company offers a cloud kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only. Kitchen United: The company offers kitchen centers to major restaurants in the US.

The company offers kitchen centers to major restaurants in the US. Kitopi: The company offers a cloud kitchen for delivery-only restaurants, under the brand name Kitopi.

Global cloud kitchen market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (franchised and standalone) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the franchised segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Cloud kitchens are commercial kitchens built to produce food for delivery. These kitchens provide a variety of food products under one roof. The increased demand for such kitchens can be due to the expansion of online food delivery, which allows restaurants to reach a larger population group without having to build offline facilities. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography overview

By geography, the global cloud kitchen market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cloud kitchen market.

APAC will account for 62% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The cloud kitchen market in APAC is dominated by China , India , and Japan . The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in North America and Europe . The rising urbanization will facilitate APAC's cloud kitchen market growth over the forecast period.

Global cloud kitchen market– Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The advantages of cloud kitchens over traditional restaurants are one of the key drivers supporting the cloud kitchen market growth. Cloud kitchens have emerged as a promising business model because of the tremendous increase in consumer demand for food delivery. The cost of opening a cloud kitchen is inexpensive when compared to traditional restaurants. The use of cloud kitchens assists restaurants in lowering their rent and labor costs. Furthermore, cloud kitchens enable established restaurants to scale their delivery operations at a minimal cost. As a result, the benefits of cloud kitchens and increased demand for online food delivery services are expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key trends - New packaging for delivering foods is one of the key cloud kitchen market trends contributing to the market growth. The packaging of any brand is critical in increasing consumer attention and curiosity, for instance, corrugated packaging. This packaging has succeeded in generating curiosity among both vendors and customers. The thermal properties keep food hot, as the boxes are designed to maintain heat for meal delivery. Vendors also have started using sustainable packaging and have increased their use of reusable or recyclable materials. Such innovative offerings attract consumers, which will propel the market growth.

Major challenges - Increasing preferences for home-cooked food hinders the growth of the cloud kitchen market. Food prepared at home is healthy, fresh, and hygienic. Compared to meals from Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), the chances for contamination are also low. Thus, the consumption of home-cooked food is increasing. Compared to food from cloud kitchens, home-cooked food is more affordable. Furthermore, due to increasing TV and internet cooking programs, consumers prefer to watch cooking shows and make the same dishes at home. This also leads to an increased preference for home-cooked food which will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this cloud kitchen market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud kitchen market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the cloud kitchen market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud kitchen market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud kitchen market vendors

Cloud Kitchen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 24.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.24 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled All Day Technologies Inc., CloudKitchens, DoorDash Inc., Dropkaffe Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd., Food Haven Technologies Inc., Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Kitchen United, Kitopi, Kouzina Food Tech Pvt Ltd., ParTech Inc., Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd., Salted, Starbucks Co., The Kroger Co., Toast Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., and Wingstop Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Franchised - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Standalone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CloudKitchens

10.4 DoorDash Inc.

10.5 Farm To Fork Sdn. Bhd.

10.6 Ghost Kitchen Orlando

10.7 Kitchen United

10.8 Kitopi

10.9 Rebel Foods Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Salted

10.11 Uber Technologies Inc.

10.12 Wingstop Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

