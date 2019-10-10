Cloud Management Suite Beats Industry Average with Outstanding Customer Support Satisfaction Results

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismic, a global leader in cloud-based IT management and security technology, has released its latest customer support satisfaction survey results, beating industry averages by achieving a 98.6 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The support team that services Verismic's products, Cloud Management Suite and Cyber Security Suite, continue to outpace competitors in the rapidly evolving IT security and management market while demonstrating its commitment to excellence in providing world-class customer support.

"With the stakes so high, organizations can no longer afford to have their IT Security and Management tool take a reactive approach to addressing potential threats, especially given today's never-ending siege of costly data breaches, malware, ransomware and other disasters," commented Ashley Leonard, CEO of Verismic Software. "Verismic's support organization gives us a competitive differentiator and assurance to customers that their most important strategic asset - their data - will have the highest level of protection."

Cloud Management Suite regularly surveys its customers to determine their satisfaction with customer support and services and compares those results to published industry benchmarks. The results provide a "customer voice" to influence and improve Cloud Management Suite's IT support and services priorities and initiatives. The survey spans a range of help desk topics, including time to respond versus time to close, interactions done in real-time, and more.

About Verismic Software, Inc.

Verismic Software Inc. is a global industry leader providing cloud-based IT management and security technology focused on enabling greater efficiency, cost-savings and security control for users, all while engaging in endpoint management. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., Verismic is a growing and dynamic organization with offices in four countries and 12 partners in nine countries. Verismic works with companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 endpoints delivering a variety of solutions. Verismic's software portfolio includes the first-of-its-kind agentless, Cloud Management Suite (CMS); For more information, visit www.cloudmanagementsuite.com.

