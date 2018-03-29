Cloud Management Suite Releases IoT First Quarter 2018 Report

Currently, over six billion IoT devices permeate corporate infrastructures. IT departments may not have insight into what those devices are. If the IT department is only managing your laptops, desktops, and servers, it is not enough. Anything with an IP address, from a phone to the office coffee machine, has the potential to connect to the same infrastructure as servers.

Cloud Management Suite has released a version featuring a centralized solution to track and manage IoT devices. This new feature is a proactive solution that dynamically indicates what IoT devices have been added to your network. IoT devices automatically appear in the console the first time Cloud Management Suite is opened.

"Our IoT Device Management feature will solve the problem of visibility into the major vulnerabilities IoT devices present. You may be shocked to see the number of devices already connected to your network," commented Ashley Leonard, CEO for Verismic Software. "Over time, your Cloud Management Suite archive data becomes progressively more meaningful as you see the number of managed devices rise."

For more information about Cloud Management Suite, visit https://www.cloudmanagementsuite.com/iot-infographic

