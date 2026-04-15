Cloud Microphones Announces Get Lifted Artist Tournament Bracket; Fan Voting Opens Today

Sixteen independent artists advance to the Round of 16 for a chance to record with Bob Horn, Grammy Award-winning mix engineer; voters are automatically entered to win Cloud products

TUCSON, Ariz., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Microphones, the Arizona-based manufacturer of Cloudlifter Mic Activators, Cloud 44 Ribbon Microphones, and the TRUE BLUE 520 Precision Preamp, today announced that fan voting is now open for the Round of 16 of the Get Lifted Artist Tournament, an original music competition for independent artists across the United States.

After generating strong interest from musicians nationwide, 25 artists were selected to compete in the qualifying round, and 16 independent artists have now advanced to the official tournament bracket. The artists will compete head-to-head in a single-elimination format, with the field narrowing from 16 to 8, then 4, and finally to a two-artist championship round.

The tournament champion will be flown to Tucson, Arizona, to record an original song at Cloud Microphones Studios with Bob Horn, Grammy Award-winning mix engineer, who will also mix the final track. The winner will retain full ownership of the finished master recording.

"The Get Lifted Artist Tournament was created as a fun and meaningful way for us to engage with our customers, many of whom are emerging independent artists, and give them a potentially life-changing opportunity," said James Burns, CEO of Cloud Microphones. "The response has been strong, and now the bracket is set. From here, fans get to help decide which artist earns the chance to record an original song with Bob Horn."

Public voting for the Round of 16 opens Wednesday, April 15, 2026, and runs through Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Fans can vote at cloudmicrophones.com/vote. A valid email address is required to cast a vote. Winners of each matchup will advance to the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and championship round.

Fans who cast at least one valid vote are automatically entered into the Get Lifted Giveaway Drawing. Three prizes will be awarded at random: a Cloud 44 Midnight Microphone ($1,699 retail value), a TRUE BLUE 520 Preamp ($899 retail value), and a Cloudlifter Mini CL-25 ($149 retail value). No purchase is necessary. The giveaway is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia age 18 and older. Full giveaway terms and Official Rules are available at cloudmicrophones.com/getlifted .

For the full bracket, current voting, tournament updates, and Official Rules, visit cloudmicrophones.com/getlifted or follow @cloudmics on Instagram.

About Cloud Microphones

Cloud Microphones, LLC is a pro audio manufacturer based in Tucson, Arizona. The company makes Cloudlifter Mic Activators, Cloud 44 Ribbon Microphones, and the TRUE BLUE 520 Precision Preamp. Cloud products are used by recording artists, engineers, broadcasters, podcasters, content creators, and audio professionals worldwide. For more information, visit cloudmicrophones.com .

Media Contact:

Greg DeTogne

Cloud Microphones, LLC

847-367-8187

[email protected]

SOURCE Cloud Microphones