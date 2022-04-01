Cloud Microservices Market Size to Grow by USD 1.59 Bn | Rising Digital Transformations to Boost Growth | Technavio

Cloud Microservices Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cloud microservices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cloud Microservices Market Segment Highlights

Component

Platform

The platform segment has captured the highest market share in the global cloud microservices market in 2021. This is attributed to the rising deployment of cloud microservices-based software across several sectors such as retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, and many other human resource management applications.

Services

Geography

North America

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the cloud microservices market in North America . The increasing adoption of advanced technologies will facilitate the cloud microservices market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Cloud Microservices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio categorizes the global cloud microservices market as a part of the global information technology (IT) spending market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the cloud microservices market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cloud microservices market report covers the following areas:

Cloud Microservices Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist cloud microservices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud microservices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cloud microservices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cloud microservices market vendors

Cloud Microservices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.1% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 24.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Broadcom Inc., Contino Solution Ltd., F5 Networks Inc., Idexcel Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Macaw Software Inc., Marlabs LLC, Microsoft Corp., OPENLEGACY TECHNOLOGIES LTD., Oracle Corp., RoboMQ, Salesforce.com Inc., SmartBear Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Unifyed LLC, Weaveworks Inc., and Aspire Systems Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component

5.3 Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Platform - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 89: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Atos SE

Exhibit 94: Atos SE - Overview



Exhibit 95: Atos SE - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Atos SE - Key news



Exhibit 97: Atos SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Atos SE - Segment focus

10.5 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 99: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 F5 Networks Inc.

Exhibit 104: F5 Networks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: F5 Networks Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: F5 Networks Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 107: F5 Networks Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: F5 Networks Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 109: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 114: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 115: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 118: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 123: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 128: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 131: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 SmartBear Software Inc.

Exhibit 132: SmartBear Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: SmartBear Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: SmartBear Software Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

