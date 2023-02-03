Cloud Migration Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 49.96 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 23.52% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Cloud Migration Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Cloud Migration Market" By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Education), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Cloud Migration Market size was valued at USD 9.22 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 49.96 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.52% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=33795

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cloud Migration Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cloud Migration Market Overview

Cloud migration is the process of using a group of tools to transfer all of an organization's on-premise data, workloads, and applications to a cloud infrastructure. The plan enables an organisation to host data and applications in the most efficient IT environment possible in terms of cost, performance, and security. A business can expand by utilising cloud migration to handle heavier workloads. It successfully fills the gap between business demand and the company's IT capacity. An organisation can perform a number of different types of cloud migrations.

An increase in the need for business agility and the rise in adoption of automation solutions are major factors expected to drive the growth of the global Cloud Migration Market during the forecast period. The surge in need for faster and easier deployment of applications with pay-as-you-go model coupled with rising adoption for Cloud Migration in business continuity is expected to boost the market forecast growth. Moreover, preferences for lower CAPEX and OPEX among various organizations across the globe are expected to propel market growth.

In addition, the growth of cloud and industrialized services and the decline of traditional data center outsourcing (DCO) indicate a massive shift toward hybrid infrastructure services. While the conventional Cloud Migration Market is shrinking, spending on colocation and hosting, along with infrastructure utility services, is increasing rapidly. This is expected to drive the shift toward cloud IaaS and hosting. Migration for PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS has been taking the most important in recent years. Additionally, companies are also embracing the DevOps capabilities and automation; hence, increasingly seen as critical to realizing the technical and business benefits of cloud adoption.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Cloud Migration Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Cloud Migration Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., NTT Data, IBM, Sumo Logic, Openstack, Cisco Systems, VMware.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Cloud Migration Market into Deployment Type, Vertical, And Geography.

Cloud Migration Market, by Deployment Type

Public Cloud



Private Cloud



Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Migration Market, by Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Telecommunications and IT



Manufacturing



Education

Cloud Migration Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-Ran) Market By Technology (Virtualization Technology and Centralization Technology), By Network-Type (3G, 4G, and 5G), By Deployment Venue (Targeted Outdoor Urban Areas, Suburban and Rural Areas), By Geography, And Forecast

Cloud API Market By Type (IaaS APIs, PaaS APIs, SaaS APIs, and Cross-platform APIs), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Education, Manufacturing, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Cloud Collaboration Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), By Vertical (BFSI, Government & Education, Healthcare), By Geography, And Forecast

Cloud Migration Services Market By Product (Application Load And Testing , Application Management And Monitoring), By Application (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance , Consumer Goods And Retail), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 cloud managed services using internet to deliver applications

Visualize Cloud Migration Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research