Cloud Migration Services Market to grow more than $ 13 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The cloud migration services market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing. In addition, the rising adoption of container-as-a-service solutions is expected to positively influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Gain more insights into the global trends impacting the future of the cloud migration services market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43094

Major Five Cloud Migration Services Market Participants:

Accenture Plc: The company offers Accenture myNav. It is a new cloud platform designed to assess, disposition, architect, and simulate cloud solutions at a large scale.

Alphabet Inc.: The company offers cloud migration services for optimizing both efficiency and flexibility.

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers Amazon S3. It is a storage platform in the cloud. It allows organizations to run powerful analytics directly on the cloud.

Cisco Systems Inc.: The company offers services for the optimization of networks. These services predict network threats and protect businesses from them. The company offers end-to-end guidance to speed up the transition to a new network.

Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers cloud migration services through its product Dell Cloud Consulting Service.

Cloud Migration Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cloud migration services market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Public Cloud



Hybrid Cloud



Private Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Related Report on Information Technology

Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market - Get a detailed understanding of the competitive vendor landscape, statistics, and identify the challenges that affect the revenue of market players.

View Statistics Data Here

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/cloud-migration-services-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/cloud-migration-servicesmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/cloud-migration-services-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Vendor-V2_004_wk26_report&utm_content=IRTNTR43094

