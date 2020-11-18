Cloud Native Computing Foundation Adds 46 New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA Virtual – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that 46 new members and end user supporters have joined the Foundation to further driving cloud native technology innovation.

In the final quarter of 2020, an increasingly diverse set of members joined CNCF. This continued member growth and industry diversity is phenomenal and underscores the continued excitement around cloud native technologies as we gather for CNCF's second virtual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon conference. With 13 graduated projects and 21 in incubation, CNCF's community continues to grow at an outstanding pace.

"Our resilience comes from our far reaching, diverse community as we face new technological and social challenges in our world today," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF has a incredibly unique community not only from our varied demographics, but also our geographic reach, and the end users we serve - who in turn touch hundreds of millions of consumers with their products and services. We continue to be humbled by the immense interest from new organizations and welcome them with open arms as we further drive innovation across industries."

These new members will also join CNCF for the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCom NA - Virtual from November 17-20, 2020, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU - Virtual from May 4-7, 2021.

About the newest Silver Members:

ACC ICT creates DTAP solutions, based on the latest available techniques, for business-critical applications to ensure high continuity and performance

acend offers the new Swiss way of training around cloud native technologies provided by trainers with a plenty of real life experience

Aeolabs 's cloud platform enables an easy transition to a cloud or multi-cloud architecture based on open source standards, that gives companies the power and freedom to take on Digital Transformation and cloud native development architecture in an cost effective approach and in their own terms.

Alerant deploys, configures and supports Kubernetes clusters for enterprises, helping customers adopt DevOps, build CI/CD, and migrate applications to Kubernetes.

deploys, configures and supports Kubernetes clusters for enterprises, helping customers adopt DevOps, build CI/CD, and migrate applications to Kubernetes. Axelerant is a digital agency partner focused on offering integrated Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) capabilities under experienced leadership with flexible services designed to save resources and make development faster and more efficient at scale.

is a digital agency partner focused on offering integrated Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) capabilities under experienced leadership with flexible services designed to save resources and make development faster and more efficient at scale. Beijing Big Data Co is committed to creating leading-edge big data industry technologies, building a one-stop high-quality service system, and developing an integrated national big data center cluster that covers the entire country

Cloudbases.io is a leading service provider of cloud computing and big data technology, continuously empowering enterprises' digital innovation.

CloudHero helps companies around the world to deliver better software, and scale faster through Containers, Kubernetes and Cloud Computing.

helps companies around the world to deliver better software, and scale faster through Containers, Kubernetes and Cloud Computing. Deepfence protects it all: Kubernetes, Serverless and Virtual Machines. Pioneering industry's first Cloud Native DPI technology.

protects it all: Kubernetes, Serverless and Virtual Machines. Pioneering industry's first Cloud Native DPI technology. Ewell offers simple and smart medical care, creating an innovative smart medical service ecosystem.

offers simple and smart medical care, creating an innovative smart medical service ecosystem. Exotanium is a cloud-native resource management company with secure, intelligent, and real-time automation solutions that allow businesses to scale, optimize, and reduce the cost of operations in the cloud.

Gitpod streamlines developer workflows by providing prebuilt, collaborative development environments in your browser - powered by VS Code.

streamlines developer workflows by providing prebuilt, collaborative development environments in your browser - powered by VS Code. Hyve are leading UK-based global cloud experts, specialising in mission-critical hosting solutions.

are leading UK-based global cloud experts, specialising in mission-critical hosting solutions. InfoSys Finacle's cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services address the deposits, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, treasury, analytics, AI and blockchain requirements of financial institutions - banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to service more than a billion consumers and 1.3 billion accounts.

Infranics provides smart ICT platform solutions and services backed by machine learning algorithms, enabling companies and organizations to efficiently manage infrastructure with knowledge based process and procedures. www.infranics.com

Instaclustr delivers reliability at scale through their integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Redis, and Elasticsearch, enabling companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications.

delivers reliability at scale through their integrated data platform of open source technologies such as Apache Cassandra®, Apache Kafka®, Redis, and Elasticsearch, enabling companies to focus internal development and operational resources on building cutting edge customer-facing applications. Intuitive is one of fastest growing premier Cloud & SDx Solutions and Services companies specializing in Kubernetes-as-a-Service & DevSecOps supporting enterprise customers globally across 40+ countries.

is one of fastest growing premier Cloud & SDx Solutions and Services companies specializing in Kubernetes-as-a-Service & DevSecOps supporting enterprise customers globally across 40+ countries. KodeKloud provides Interactive Hands-On training on Cloud Native Computing technologies using immersive learning techniques to help spread awareness of CNCF and its projects around the world.

provides Interactive Hands-On training on Cloud Native Computing technologies using immersive learning techniques to help spread awareness of CNCF and its projects around the world. Lablup Inc. provides Backend.AI, an open-source ML/AI platform to manage computing resources and softwares in clouds and on-premise clusters with container-based GPU virtualization technology.

provides Backend.AI, an open-source ML/AI platform to manage computing resources and softwares in clouds and on-premise clusters with container-based GPU virtualization technology. Mechanical Rock delivers better software, faster using DevOps, modern code-driven infrastructure and test first development.

delivers better software, faster using DevOps, modern code-driven infrastructure and test first development. MegaEase is an enterprise-level service provider of PaaS technology committed to promoting the best practices of Cloud Native Architecture to enterprise users, providing solutions with high concurrency, high availability, and highly scalable & manageable cloud architecture.

is an enterprise-level service provider of PaaS technology committed to promoting the best practices of Cloud Native Architecture to enterprise users, providing solutions with high concurrency, high availability, and highly scalable & manageable cloud architecture. OpenNebula is a simple, but powerful open source solution to build and manage Enterprise Clouds, combining virtualization and container technologies with multi-tenancy, automatic provision and elasticity to offer on-demand applications and services.

Open Raven is the cloud native data protection platform that prevents cloud security and privacy exposures driven by modern speed and sprawl.

is the cloud native data protection platform that prevents cloud security and privacy exposures driven by modern speed and sprawl. Opscruise automates the performance assurance of cloud applications using a model-driven open source based observability platform.

automates the performance assurance of cloud applications using a model-driven open source based observability platform. Padok is an SRE team highly specialized in DevOps, Cloud (Hybrid, Public, Private), automation (CI/CD, automated tests), containers, monitoring, and security practices, committed to designing and building infrastructures for their clients.

Particule is an innovative consulting company which help customers apprehend and adopt cloud native technology following best practices in a matter of days, not months.

is an innovative consulting company which help customers apprehend and adopt cloud native technology following best practices in a matter of days, not months. Pixie Labs : Instant Kubernetes-Native Application Observability

: Instant Kubernetes-Native Application Observability Portainer is the definitive open source UI solution for Kubernetes, Docker and ACI. It abstracts all the complexity traditionally associated with orchestration engines behind a simple 'click-to-configure' interface, making Kubernetes accessible to everyone without forcing anyone to compromise on functionality or capability.

Qovery is a Container as a Service platform that empowers developers to deploy their applications on AWS, GCP, and Azure in just a few seconds.

is a Container as a Service platform that empowers developers to deploy their applications on AWS, GCP, and Azure in just a few seconds. Reblaze : Unveiling Curiefense (Curiefense.io), an open-source Envoy extension for securing web applications, sites, and APIs, developed in conjunction with Cisco, eBay, Lyft, and others

: Unveiling Curiefense (Curiefense.io), an open-source Envoy extension for securing web applications, sites, and APIs, developed in conjunction with Cisco, eBay, Lyft, and others Shipa is an application management framework that allows organizations to get value from Kubernetes in days, not years, while increasing developer velocity and reducing misconfigurations.

is an application management framework that allows organizations to get value from Kubernetes in days, not years, while increasing developer velocity and reducing misconfigurations. SMT (smartiful, inc.) is a Cloud Service Provider. We are providing IaaS and building beautiful things by our smart artisans who have rich experience in AI, Big Data, and Blockchain.

Sosivio is a non-intrusive autonomous cloud native platform delivering unmatched visibility into your cloud native environment, eventless failure prediction, and automatic resolution.

is a non-intrusive autonomous cloud native platform delivering unmatched visibility into your cloud native environment, eventless failure prediction, and automatic resolution. STACKIT as the digital brand of Schwarz IT and thus part of the IT organization of Europe's biggest retail group, which includes Lidl, Kaufland plus several production and recycling companies, will offer the technological basis, with their new secure cloud, for the digital transformation of the entire group, from which external companies can also benefit in the future.

StackPulse orchestrates and automates incident response and management, empowering SREs and developers to reduce toil, fix issues faster and proactively engineer more reliable services.

orchestrates and automates incident response and management, empowering SREs and developers to reduce toil, fix issues faster and proactively engineer more reliable services. SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH brings the two worlds of IT infrastructure and application lifecycle in line, enriched with automation technologies and SVA Services.

brings the two worlds of IT infrastructure and application lifecycle in line, enriched with automation technologies and SVA Services. Tecton is a feature store for machine learning that makes it easy for data scientists to build, deploy, and share features and brings DevOps to ML data.

is a feature store for machine learning that makes it easy for data scientists to build, deploy, and share features and brings DevOps to ML data. TYNYBAY offers container orchestration services tailored to match the diverse needs of enterprises and startups, propeling organizations to break away from legacy architectures and adopt API-Driven microservices that run on Kubernetes.

offers container orchestration services tailored to match the diverse needs of enterprises and startups, propeling organizations to break away from legacy architectures and adopt API-Driven microservices that run on Kubernetes. Whatap Labs provides SaaS-based integrated monitoring and helps make your system observable and diagnose problems.

About the newest End User Members:

CERN is one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research, where physicists and engineers probe the fundamental structure of the universe with the world's largest and most complex scientific instruments.

Daimler AG , with its Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG divisions, is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a global reach. Daimler is supported by its IT subsidiary Daimler TSS GmbH within its CNCF collaboration.

, with its Mercedes-Benz AG, Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Mobility AG divisions, is one of the biggest producers of premium cars and the world's biggest manufacturer of commercial vehicles with a global reach. Daimler is supported by its IT subsidiary Daimler TSS GmbH within its CNCF collaboration. DataGalaxy provides the first agile 360° data catalog, unlocking the data knowledge value of entire organizations and empowering data bakers to get the best value of their data.

provides the first agile 360° data catalog, unlocking the data knowledge value of entire organizations and empowering data bakers to get the best value of their data. Huifu aims to provide payment processing and account settlement services in the digital era, protect customer data assets, and continue to create more value for customers.

aims to provide payment processing and account settlement services in the digital era, protect customer data assets, and continue to create more value for customers. Strategic Education, Inc. is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education through a suite of innovative programs and services helping our working adult students advance their careers and improve their lives.

is dedicated to enabling economic mobility with education through a suite of innovative programs and services helping our working adult students advance their careers and improve their lives. Thrivent is a diversified financial services organization providing financial advice, investments, insurance, banking and generosity programs to help people make the most of all they've been given.

Zafin 's enterprise product and pricing platform turbocharges innovation and customer-centricity bank-wide—building relationships, increasing efficiency, ensuring regulatory compliance and accelerating digital transformation.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 140 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

