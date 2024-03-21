Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Udemy Announce New Partnership to Supercharge the Next Generation of Cloud Native Developers

The partnership seeks to help millions of current and aspiring developers upskill on key Kubernetes disciplines to enhance their level of cloud native proficiency

PARIS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, has partnered with Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading online skills marketplace and learning platform. Announced at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2024 , this new partnership will endorse content to support CNCF's audience of more than 233,000 project contributors and millions of current and aspiring cloud native developers across the globe to help them prepare for various CNCF certification exams.

"Cloud native technology has become the backbone of what runs the world's infrastructure," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Thousands of leading organizations from Spotify to Zendesk rely on cloud native technologies to drive innovation and scale infrastructure. Udemy has a vast catalog of relevant course content and we believe that together––through the endorsement of courses created by CNCF Ambassadors and project maintainers who are also instructors on Udemy––we will enable developers to upskill quickly and keep pace with innovation."

Through this new partnership, developers will be able to leverage Udemy's high-quality technical course content, including a comprehensive library of cloud native content and customized learning paths, to prepare for many of the organization's certification exams , including the prestigious Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA).

As the need for cloud native developers continues to increase, a recent study by CNCF revealed that almost 55% of developers were able to land a new job as a result of training and certification courses. Additionally, 67% of respondents said it made them feel more engaged and fulfilled in their work.

"As one of the world's largest IT certification training providers, with more than 10 million enrollments in IT certification training courses over the past year alone, Udemy is uniquely positioned to help developers and organizations grow at scale," said Greg Brown, President and CEO at Udemy. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with CNCF to upskill and empower the next generation of cloud native developers together."

In fact, more than 840,000 Udemy learners have enrolled in a Kubernetes course over the past 12 months. Additionally, as learners prepare for certification exams, demand for Kubernetes certification preparation courses is up 18% year-over-year, with more than 140,000 enrollments across the Udemy platform.

To get started with the CNCF-endorsed courses on Udemy, developers can visit: https://business.udemy.com/cncf-endorsed-content/ .

