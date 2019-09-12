Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Application Delivery SIG

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the creation of a new Special Interest Group (SIG) focused on Application Delivery. The Application Delivery SIG has been bootstrapped since SIGs were approved by the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) in June, and joins the existing Security and Storage SIGs.

The CNCF Application Delivery SIG will work to develop best practices, foster collaboration between projects, improve tool interoperability and propose new initiatives and projects. The focus of the group will be on delivering cloud native applications and it will engage primarily with CNCF projects in the application management space, including Brigade , Buildpacks , CloudEvents , Flux , Helm and Kubernetes . This will also include serverless, which has been a focus for CNCF through its Serverless Working Group (formed in early 2017) and Serverless Interactive Landscape .

"SIGs serve an important purpose in the CNCF community to help scale and focus development. CNCF SIGs develop informational resources to give the community a deeper understanding of best practices and help identify suitable projects and gaps in the project landscape working closely with the TOC," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "We're excited about the creation of the CNCF Application Delivery SIG and we look forward to the creation of more focused CNCF SIGs as we scale out our community."

CNCF SIGs oversee and coordinate the interests and needs of end users and projects in a particular area. By definition, they are long-lived groups that report to the TOC, and are led primarily by recognised experts in the relevant field and supported by other contributors. In this case, Alexis Richardson and Michelle Noorali will serve as the TOC liaisons, and Alois Reitbauer, Bryan Liles and Lei Zhang have been elected as co-chairs.

"With the Application Delivery SIG, we're looking to bring clarity to and address a crucial part of the application lifecycle, from building to deploying and optimizing applications in cloud native environments," said Michelle Noorali, senior software engineer, Microsoft and CNCF TOC member. "It will prove incredibly beneficial to have a group dedicated to working with the community to identify any gaps in projects and collaborate on important ideas spanning the ecosystem as it relates to application delivery, and to push forward standardization in application delivery tools and processes. We look forward to working more closely with AppDev and Ops engineers."

CNCF broadly divides developers into three groups – infrastructure developers, application development (AppDev), operations (Ops) and testing, and application or software developers. Infrastructure developers have traditionally been CNCF's core constituency, as they lead their enterprise through the steps of the Cloud Native Trailmap . However, with the Application Delivery SIG, CNCF will focus on another important subset of developers, those who work in AppDev, Ops and testing.

The SIG will produce supporting material and best practices for end-users, and provide guidance and coordination for CNCF projects working within the SIG's scope. As a first step, the SIG will begin work on a whitepaper explaining the current state of cloud native applications.

To learn more about SIGs, AppDev and more cloud native topics join CNCF for the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA in San Diego November 18-21 and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU in Amsterdam March 30 – April 2, 2020.

