Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Arm as Platinum Member

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Arm has upgraded its membership to platinum.

Arm, the world's leading supplier of semiconductor intellectual property (IP), originally joined the Linux Foundation ten years ago and joined CNCF as a gold member in February 2019. The company has long been an active contributor to CNCF projects including Kubernetes, containerd, Envoy, Vitess, Etcd, Helm, Rook, and others, and also serves as the primary sponsor of the Fluentd project and its ecosystem, including Fluentd core, SDKs, and Fluent Bit.

"The CNCF community is invaluable in delivering the technologies that will handle the evolving demands of today's massive number of connected devices," said Kevin Ryan, senior director of software ecosystem at Arm. "Arm's platinum membership reinforces our commitment to advancing the capabilities of cloud native technologies and we look forward to increasing our involvement in CNCF projects."

The CNCF CI Working Group works closely with Arm to provide full continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) for CNCF projects. Arm leads efforts on projects to bring Kubernetes to the edge, with initiatives including Project Cassini and partnerships focused on cloud native at the edge.

"As a CNCF member, and a longtime member of the Linux Foundation, Arm has made significant contributions to the open source community," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We remain impressed by the level of commitment from Arm, and we are very pleased that it increased its membership to help us foster cloud native projects to handle large amounts of data at scale."

Arm will be one of many CNCF members attending the largest ever KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America this week in San Diego. Join Arm engineers during the show as they lead sessions on Fluentd and Fluent Bit.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

