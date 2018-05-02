Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Bloomberg as Winner of Top End User Award

The global business and financial information leader heavily leverages open source to deliver real-time data, news and analytics to hundreds of thousands of decision makers across business, finance, government, policy and philanthropy. In addition to being a user of open source, Bloomberg contributed the Prometheus Influxstatsd backend, which delivers Prometheus metrics to the company's internal telemetry systems and enables other users to ship their metrics to their own Statsd ingestion tools. In addition, Bloomberg built its own tool for testing Kubernetes clusters called PowerfulSeal, and released it as open source on GitHub.

"At Bloomberg, we've made a significant push to adopt cloud native standards across our operations, and integrate cloud native tooling at both the application and infrastructure levels," said Andrey Rybka, head of the compute architecture team in Bloomberg's Office of the CTO. "As our teams ramp up our Kubernetes-as-a-Service initiative to provide a unified method for provisioning Kubernetes infrastructure, it's an honor to be recognized by our peers with this award."

Bloomberg engineers are active Kubernetes core contributors, frequently committing new functionality and fixes upstream. For example, the company developed functionality for creating a Job from a CronJob; helped patch/test RBAC; and advanced community tools like kubeadm, kube-ops-view, KUBO and spark-on-k8s (a native Kubernetes scheduler for Apache Spark™).

"Bloomberg's innovative use of, and unique contributions to, the CNCF ecosystem highlight its commitment to cloud native computing," said Chris Aniszczyk, COO at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As a major contributor to CNCF projects like Prometheus and Kubernetes, we're thrilled our End User Community and TOC voted to recognize Bloomberg's pioneering development and hard work with this award."

Bloomberg is one of nearly 50 organizations that are part of the CNCF End User Community, which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

The Foundation would also like to recognize the five additional End User nominees – GitHub, Spotify, Zalando, Box and Under Armour – for their commendable contributions to the development and growth of the cloud native community.

