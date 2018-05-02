Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces DigitalOcean as Gold Member

DigitalOcean is the cloud platform for developers and their teams. It provides a cloud platform to easily deploy, manage and scale cloud native applications of any size, including those running containers and Kubernetes. A recent survey by CNCF of its community found that use of DigitalOcean has doubled for organizations that are deploying containers.

After first joining the Foundation in 2016, the developer-centric company developed its own internal tool, DOCC, to simplify the user interface in Kubernetes.

"At DigitalOcean we have an unwavering commitment to delivering the industry's simplest cloud computing platform, while building one of the world's largest developer communities," said Shiven Ramji, VP of Product at DigitalOcean. "By increasing our participation with CNCF, we have the opportunity to reach and collaborate with the largest community of forward-thinking developers to create a cohesive set of cloud native tools."

As an active user of CNCF projects like Kubernetes, GRPC, Prometheus, Envoy, OpenTracing, CNI and Containerd, DigitalOcean is working to simplify the complexities of infrastructure by offering the fastest and easiest way for developers and businesses to deploy and scale any application in the cloud.

"DigitalOcean has been an active member in the CNCF community and projects, so we are thrilled they have chosen to increase their participation," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With workloads becoming more complex for developers, it is important for companies to contribute back to the open source communities working to make it possible to deploy, scale and manage any sized application in the cloud. We look forward to working together to continue to enhance the developer experience."

Highlighting its commitment to sustaining the open source community, DigitalOcean is currently planning its fifth annual Hacktoberfest – a month-long celebration of open source software in which developers across the globe are encouraged to come together, online and in-person, to collaborate and contribute to open repositories on GitHub.

Today, from KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe, DigitalOcean announced the availability of its DigitalOcean Kubernetes product, an easy way to run containerized applications in the cloud.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing uses an open source software stack to deploy applications as microservices, packaging each part into its own container, and dynamically orchestrating those containers to optimize resource utilization. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of cloud native software stacks, including Kubernetes and Prometheus. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry's top developers, end users and vendors – including the world's largest public cloud and enterprise software companies as well as dozens of innovative startups. CNCF is part of The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about CNCF, please visit www.cncf.io.

About DigitalOcean

Founded in 2012, DigitalOcean provides the easiest cloud platform to deploy, manage, and scale applications of any size, removing infrastructure friction and providing predictability so developers and their teams can spend more time building software that customers love. DigitalOcean is approaching $200 million in run rate and has a community of 3.5 million developers with 12 data centers across the globe. In addition to its headquarters in New York, DigitalOcean has an office in Cambridge, Mass. and remote employees around the world. For more information, simply visit http://www.digitalocean.com or follow @digitalocean on Twitter.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristen Evans

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-native-computing-foundation-announces-digitalocean-as-gold-member-300640868.html

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

