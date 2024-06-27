Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Heroku Joins as a Platinum Member

Leader in Platform as a Service and a pioneer of cloud native principles, Heroku demonstrates a significant commitment to cloud native innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Heroku has joined the Foundation as a Platinum member and will have a representative on the CNCF Governing Board.

Salesforce Heroku, a leader in Platform as a Service (PaaS), is used by developers to deploy, manage, and scale modern apps. The company has championed concepts like stateless applications and separate build and run stages that have become "The Twelve-Factor App." This approach empowered developers to create portable, scalable, and reliable applications. The Twelve-Factor App influence extends beyond Heroku's user base, shaping industry practices for building and deploying software. These principles became a significant part of the foundations for cloud native applications.

"Heroku is pleased to join CNCF as a Platinum member, reinforcing our commitment to advancing cloud native technologies and contributing to the open source community alongside our peer innovators," said Bob Wise, CEO, Heroku. "Heroku is a big believer in the work CNCF is doing to create a landscape of vendor-neutral open source we can all rely on for the long term."

Heroku is a founding member of the Cloud Native Buildpacks (CNB), a CNCF incubation project, as well as active project maintainers. CNB takes application source code and transforms it into an OCI image without the need for Dockerfiles. This helps organizations standardize how their images are built, improving both the day one and day two stories. As one of the pioneers of cloud native principles, Heroku is now building on top of cloud native technologies like Kubernetes, CNB , and OpenTelemetry.

"We are pleased that Heroku has joined CNCF as a Platinum member," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the CNCF. "This significant investment is a testament to the importance and continued growth of cloud native technologies and the thriving ecosystem that has flourished around Kubernetes and cloud native. Heroku's commitment to open source infrastructure is welcomed and will be a significant asset to the community."

Heroku will be sharing more innovations at Salesforce's biggest customer event Dreamforce , happening September 17-19, 2024.

Join Heroku and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China in Hong Kong, August 21-23, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in Salt Lake City, November 12-15, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in London, UK, April 1-4, 2025.

