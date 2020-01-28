Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces 'Introduction to Kubernetes' Course Surpasses 100,000 Registrations

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that more than 100,000 people have registered for the free ' Introduction to Kubernetes ' course, hosted by The Linux Foundation with edX.org.

CNCF has made significant investments to implement training, expert certification, and provider certification programs for Kubernetes. The course was launched in July 2017 by CNCF and the Linux Foundation in partnership with edX.org, the nonprofit online learning platform founded in 2012 by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

"A core mission of CNCF has always been education. As our first project, Kubernetes has helped to spearhead our training programs," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Given the growth of Kubernetes, it's no surprise that this course is wildly popular. In fact, an upcoming CNCF survey found that 78% of organizations are now using Kubernetes in production."

The course is instructed by Chris Pokorni of NQB8 Cloud Tech Consulting, and Neependra Khare of CloudYuga Technologies. It covers the basic concepts of Kubernetes, including its architecture, the problems it solves, and the model it uses to handle containerized deployments and scaling. It also provides technical instructions on how to deploy a standalone and multi-tier application with Kubernetes. It is comprised of 16 chapters and can be completed over four to five weeks by devoting two to three hours a week.

Upon completion of the course, developers have a solid understanding of the origin, architecture, and building blocks for Kubernetes. ' Introduction to Kubernetes' is available at no cost, with content access for up to 14 weeks. Learners may upgrade to the verified track for $99, which includes all graded assessments, unlimited access to the course content and the ability to earn a Verified Certificate upon passing the course.

To learn more about this and other CNCF trainings and certifications, and to register, visit www.cncf.io/certification/training/

