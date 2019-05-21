Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Intuit as Winner of Top End User Award

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Barcelona – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Intuit Inc., the makers of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, has won the CNCF End User Award in recognition of its contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

Intuit is an active user, contributor and developer of open source technologies. As a part of its journey to the public cloud, Intuit has advanced the way it leverages cloud native technologies in production, including CNCF projects like Kubernetes and OPA .

"Intuit is an engaged member of the CNCF End User Community and very deserving of this award," said Cheryl Hung, Director of Ecosystem at Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "From its leading community meetups, speaking at cloud native events, contributing educational blog posts, Intuit is very open about sharing its best practices and lessons learned using cloud native technologies. We're impressed by Intuit's continued commitment to the community, and are pleased to present them with this award."

Intuit acquired Applatix in 2018, and with it, the open source Argo project, a widely used workflow engine and a continuous deployment Kubernetes tool. The Intuit Developer Platform group has continued to drive the project, which consists of Argo Workflows , a container native workflow engine; Argo CD , a declarative continuous deployment solution; Argo Events , an event-based dependency manager; and Argo Rollouts , a deployment strategy controller.

Additionally, in the past year, Intuit has operationalized more than a hundred Kubernetes clusters that run more than 500 services in production and pre-production across multiple business units. As a part of the deployment, Intuit solved many common issues for teams deploying Kubernetes and related technologies, and shared their solutions to the larger Kubernetes community in order to increase developer productivity. Jeff Brewer, the technical lead for this integration, was also selected to join the CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) as an End User TOC representative .

"It is such an honor to receive the CNCF End User Award, recognizing our commitment and contributions to the cloud native community," said Jeff Brewer, Vice President, Chief Architect of the Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit. "We've undergone several transformations as a company, from the desktop to the web to the cloud and now to AI and ML, and each of these transformations require us to move faster with increased speed of innovation. Through Kubernetes and other cloud native tools, we are able to deploy code faster than we ever have been able to. I'm excited to see how these tools help us to not only better serve our developer community, but also our customers overall as we work to power their prosperity."

Intuit is one of more than 87 organizations in the CNCF End User Community , which meets regularly to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

