Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Kong Inc. as Gold Member

BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Barcelona –The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which sustains open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Kong Inc. has upgraded its membership to Gold.

Kong is the company behind the Kong project, a cloud native, fast, scalable and distributed microservice abstraction layer. The Kong project was made available as an open source project in 2015, and today is widely used in production at companies ranging from startups to Global 5000 companies and government organizations. The open source Kong project has been downloaded more than 75 million times and has reached over 120 Kong Enterprise customers including Yahoo! Japan, WeWork, and SoulCycle.

"As we continue to grow our global community, upgrading our membership with CNCF was a natural choice," said Marco Palladino, CTO and co-founder of Kong. "We have benefited greatly as a CNCF member and are happy to be a part of a like-minded community which shares our belief in creating open access across different clouds."



The company originally joined CNCF in May 2017 as Mashape. Since then, the company has grown its global community and enterprise adoption, leading to a rebrand to Kong and the launch of Kong Enterprise. The company also recently announced Kong 1.0, held its first Kong Summit and received $43 million in Series C funding, which it is using to grow its global open source community and expand international and enterprise adoption.

Kong is focused on building a service control platform that acts as the nervous system for an organization's modern software architectures by intelligently brokering information across all services. This will be designed for the modern era of software development and seamlessly connects APIs and microservices across cloud-native, hybrid, and on premise environments. The software is available through a variety of distributions, including a Kubernetes Ingress controller for Kong.

"We're thrilled that Kong has decided to increase its support and engagement with CNCF," said Dan Kohn, Executive Director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "With their focus on open source and cloud native, Kong is a strong member of the open source community and their membership provides resources for activities like bug bounties and security audits that help our community continue to thrive."

In addition to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon EU 2019 , join Kong and other CNCF members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2019 in Shanghai June 24-26, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2019 in San Diego November 18-21.

