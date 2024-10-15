Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces KubeEdge Graduation

KubeEdge brings Kubernetes into new industries, including aerospace, intelligent transportation, and smart energy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the graduation of KubeEdge .

KubeEdge is an open source edge computing project built on Kubernetes, which expands the cloud native ecosystem to scenarios and industries outside of data centers. It extends Kubernetes' native container orchestration and scheduling capabilities to the edge and provides capabilities such as edge application management, cloud-edge metadata synchronization, and edge IoT device management.

KubeEdge was open sourced by Huawei Cloud in November 2018. It was accepted as the first cloud native edge project in the CNCF Sandbox project in 2019 and was promoted to an incubating project in September 2020.

Since joining CNCF, the project team has grown to include maintainers from 15 organizations and has attracted over 1,600 contributors from more than 35 countries and 110 organizations. Contributing organizations include Huawei Cloud, DaoCloud, HarmonyCloud, China Unicom, Inovex, ARM, QingCloud Technology, BoCloud, China Mobile, Inspur, Sony, China Telecom, Zhejiang Lab, SEL Laboratory of Zhejiang University, Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, and University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

"KubeEdge started with a vision to extend cloud native technology to the edge and foster a robust edge-cloud computing ecosystem. Today, it has been adopted across numerous innovative and unforeseen fields. This achievement is a testament to the incredible creativity and dedication of our contributors, whose efforts have driven the project's success," said Kevin Wang and Yin Ding, KubeEdge TSC members. "Graduation marks a new beginning, and we are excited to explore even greater possibilities for the entire cloud native ecosystem."

KubeEdge has been widely applied in various industries, including CDN, intelligent transportation, smart energy, smart retail, smart parks, automobiles, intelligent logistics, finance, power, and blockchain. It has been deployed in industry-leading projects such as the largest cloud native cloud-edge collaborative highway toll station management project, the first cloud native satellite-ground collaborative satellite, the first cloud native electric vehicle, and more.

"Kubernetes was born through usage across massive data centers but has evolved, just like Linux, for new environments and has become a leading platform in edge computing," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "KubeEdge has been at the forefront of this transformation, bringing Kubernetes into new frontiers from electric cars to outer space. We look forward to seeing where the KubeEdge project goes next as a graduate project."

In the future, the KubeEdge community will keep the open governance model as well as the collaborative concept, and will further improve the user experience, providing a more reliable and stable experience for users. Meanwhile, KubeEdge will continue to explore new areas, such as cloud edge collaborative AI, cloud edge collaborative robots, and edge cluster management.

