Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Kubernetes Community Days

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced Kubernetes Community Days (KCDs), community-organized events that gather adopters and technologists from open source and cloud native communities to learn, collaborate and network.

Inspired by the success of DevOpsDays and OpenStack Days, KCDs are decentralized events focused on community engagement around the global Kubernetes ecosystem. KCDs can be organized by anyone in the CNCF community in any city or region. Local event organizers handle their own sponsorships, registration, and all other logistics, with support from CNCF and other KCD organizers. Organizers are encouraged to incorporate local flair, culture, diversity, and authenticity to make each event unique.

"We are excited to launch this new tier of community-organized, CNCF-supported events," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "CNCF will continue to run our flagship KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events in Europe, North America, and China, and our new Kubernetes Forums in global cities in other regions of the world, but Kubernetes Community Days will enable the cloud native message to reach many more users around the world."

To help each KCD succeed, CNCF provides support through guidance, tools, and event promotion via CNCF newsletters, blog posts, and social media channels. Before an event is approved, it must have a minimum of three local organizers from three different organizations. Local is defined as an organizer living in or near the KCD location. At least one organizer must be an employee of a CNCF member, an Ambassador, or a CNCF project maintainer, and the KCD must have its first three sponsors committed and a way of managing funds.

KCDs will have a cloud native and open source focus, whether that be developer-focused or around business issues and cloud strategy. Attendance is expected to run between 100-400 people, with most events starting small and then growing. Organizers benefit from centralized CFP and sponsorship listings. They also have access to CNCF's Speaker's Bureau, which is comprised of CNCF ambassadors, meetup organizers, and prominent community members who are willing to speak at events on the topics in which they are proficient.

The first KCD took place in Amsterdam on September 13th, 2019, with more than 200 attendees.

Sign up and learn more about hosting your own Kubernetes Community Day.

