Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Kyverno's Graduation

Kyverno reaches graduation after demonstrating broad enterprise adoption as platform teams adopt declarative governance

Key Highlights:

Kyverno graduates from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation after demonstrating production readiness and strong adoption.

Kyverno's declarative policy-as-code solution makes it easier for platform and security teams to define and enforce guardrails across Kubernetes and cloud native environments.

Since joining CNCF in 2020, the Kyverno community has grown significantly, expanding from 574 GitHub stars to more than 9,000 and attracting contributors and end users worldwide.

AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON NORTH EUROPE -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the graduation of Kyverno, a Kubernetes-native policy engine that enables organizations to define, manage and enforce policy-as-code across cloud native environments.

Originally created by Nirmata and contributed to the CNCF in 2020, Kyverno (which means "to govern" in Greek) has achieved the highest maturity level after demonstrating widespread production adoption and significant community growth. The project's declarative policy-as-code solution makes it easier for platform and security teams to define and enforce guardrails across Kubernetes and cloud native environments.

"Kyverno's graduation highlights how important policy-as-code has become for organizations running cloud native in production at scale," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "The project makes it easier for platform teams to enforce governance and security practices using familiar Kubernetes constructs, and the strong community behind Kyverno shows how critical this capability is across the ecosystem."

Since joining the CNCF, Kyverno has experienced exponential growth and adoption across the Kubernetes ecosystem. The project has grown from 574 to more than 9,000 GitHub stars, and Kyverno continues to attract a growing number of contributors and end users worldwide. Today, Kyverno helps platform and security teams enforce policy, security and operational guardrails across some of the world's largest Kubernetes environments. Organizations such as Bloomberg, Coinbase, Deutsche Telekom, Groww, LinkedIn, Spotify, Vodafone and Wayfair publicly rely on Kyverno to help secure and manage their Kubernetes platforms.

The project offers multiple ways for organizations to integrate policy management into their workflows, including running as a Kubernetes admission controller, command-line interface (CLI), container image or software development kit (SDK). While Kyverno began as a Kubernetes-native admission controller, it has evolved into a broader policy engine used across the cloud native stack. Declarative policies can now be applied to a wide range of payloads and enforcement points. It integrates deeply with the broader CNCF ecosystem and is commonly used alongside projects such as Argo CD, Backstage, Flux and Kubernetes to help platform teams implement policy-driven governance as part of modern GitOps and platform engineering practices.

To achieve graduation, Kyverno successfully completed a third party security audit and a comprehensive security assessment led by CNCF TAG Security & Compliance. The project also passed a formal governance review, demonstrating mature open source practices. Further, the community introduced contributor guidelines addressing the responsible use of AI-assisted development tools.

The CNCF Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) provides technical leadership to the cloud native community, defining its vision and stewarding projects through maturity levels up to graduation. Kyverno's graduation was supported by TOC sponsor Karena Angell, who conducted a thorough technical due diligence.

"Graduation is reserved for projects that demonstrate strong governance, sustained community growth and widespread production use," said Karena Angell, chair of the Technical Oversight Committee, CNCF. "Kyverno met that bar through its technical maturity, security posture and the growing number of organizations relying on it to manage policy across Kubernetes environments."

With its latest release, Kyverno has fully adopted Common Expression Language (CEL), aligning with the future direction of Kubernetes admission controls for improved performance and enhanced expressiveness. Upcoming releases will focus on extending policy enforcement to additional control points across the cloud native stack, including support for artificial intelligence and Model Context Protocol (MCP) gateways. These innovations will help organizations apply policy-as-code consistently across infrastructure, applications and emerging AI-driven workloads.

"As AI adoption accelerates, policy-as-code provides the essential guardrails for autonomous governance at scale without stifling innovation," said Jim Bugwadia, Kyverno co-creator and CEO of Nirmata. "We built Kyverno to champion developer agility and self-service, and we are honored by its massive growth and success within the CNCF ecosystem."

Learn more about Kyverno and join the community: https://kyverno.io

Supporting Quotes

"Kyverno has become a core part of how I help platform teams take control of their Kubernetes environments. What used to require manual intervention and custom scripts is now policy-as-code that teams can own without learning a separate language. For organisations running Kubernetes at scale, Kyverno's graduation reflects what I've seen firsthand - it's production-ready, battle-tested and it makes platform teams faster."

– Steve Wade, Founder at Platform Fix and Ex-Technical Advisory Board Member at Cisco

"At Deutsche Telekom, Kyverno has played an important role in helping our platform teams implement Kubernetes-native policy management in a scalable and developer-friendly way. Its declarative approach to policy enforcement allows us to embed security, compliance and operational best practices directly into our Kubernetes environments without adding unnecessary complexity for application teams. The project's strong community, rapid innovation and focus on usability have made Kyverno a valuable tool for organizations operating Kubernetes at scale. We're excited to see the project reach this stage and look forward to its continued growth in the cloud native ecosystem."

– Mamta Bharti, VP of Engineering at Deutsche Telekom

"Kyverno has become a critical component of LinkedIn's Kubernetes admission control pipeline, enforcing consistent security and configuration policies across 230+ clusters with 500K+ nodes. Its YAML-native approach means our platform teams can author and maintain policies without learning a new language. Kyverno has proven its reliability at enterprise scale, handling over 20K admission requests per minute under stress without degradation."

– Shan Velleru, Senior Software Engineer at LinkedIn

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation