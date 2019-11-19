Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces NetApp Upgrade to Platinum Membership

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that NetApp has upgraded its membership to platinum.

NetApp joined CNCF in 2015 as a founding gold member and brought its storage leadership to the budding evolution around persistent data management within Kubernetes. The company has since continued to expand its commitment to Kubernetes and played a key role in driving data management and efficient storage for containers' stateful data.

"As a founding member of CNCF, NetApp has been a constant driver of innovation around cloud native storage technologies," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "Its increased commitment to the CNCF community by upgrading to platinum is very appreciated, and we look forward to continuing to tackle the challenges of persistent data requirements in containerized applications."

Storage, exposing data management capabilities of the underlying platform, and solving for data gravity are now a central focus for the cloud native ecosystem as enterprises increasingly move to containerized applications.

"We joined CNCF because the foundation aligned perfectly with our data fabric vision for multi-cloud environments, and we saw the benefits of standardizing cloud native storage technology," said Jonsi Stefansson, chief technology officer and vice president, Cloud Data Services, NetApp. "We are thrilled to increase our membership to platinum and work even closer with the community to solve application and persistent storage challenges for the cloud native ecosystem."

NetApp focuses on providing a way for applications to access data regardless of the platform. Having recently launched a number of Kubernetes-related products, including its NetApp Kubernetes Service, in addition to its open source project, Trident, NetApp has developed core capabilities to dramatically simplify the persistent volume provisioning process.

Container-native storage has gained momentum with the recent creation of the CNCF Storage SIG , as well as the incubation of four CNCF projects focused on storage, including etcd , Rook , TiKV , and Vitess .

NetApp will be one of many CNCF members attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America this week.

