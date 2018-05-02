Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces New Partner Program for Kubernetes Training Partners (KTP)

Over the last three years, Kubernetes has been adopted by a vibrant, diverse community of providers. After the successful launch of the Kubernetes Certified Service Provider (KCSP) program with 41 certified vendors today, the CNCF decided to expand this program to include a special tier of vetted training providers who have deep experience in cloud native technology training.

Individuals or corporations who are looking for specialized training that maps directly to the Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) and Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) exams will now be able to choose from a list of KTPs who have passed a rigorous qualification process. The requirements to become a KTP are as follows:

Ability to demonstrate your training capabilities by meeting strict benchmarks for experience and quality, including the ability to provide references from students who have completed your training courses and from major organizations that have used your training services.

Are an existing KCSP, including deep knowledge of Kubernetes and involvement in the community.

Reseller of the CKA and/or CKAD exam.

Be a CNCF member.

Have a landing page that includes information on your Kubernetes training offering.

If you are teaching instructor-led courses, your instructors teaching courses that map to the CKA or CKAD exam must pass the Authorized Instructor Process.

The KTP program launches with six partners who have met these qualifications:

Container Solutions

Daocloud

inwinSTACK

Linux Foundation Training

Loodse

RX-M

For those interested in becoming a KTP, you can apply here.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation is continuing to invest in training and certification. In conjunction with the KTP program, the CNCF has announced a new certification: Certified Kubernetes Application Developers (CKAD). The Certified Kubernetes Application Developer exam certifies that users can design, build, configure, and expose cloud native applications for Kubernetes. You can learn more about that program here.

