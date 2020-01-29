Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe on March 30 – April 2, 2020, in Amsterdam. The event will feature over 240 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks and breakout sessions, including real-world cloud native technology case studies from experts.

"Last year we hosted more than 23,000 attendees across KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events in Europe, China, and North America, with each event breaking individual attendance records," said Dan Kohn, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are looking forward to kicking off 2020 with the largest European event to date and carrying this momentum throughout the year."

A program committee of 91 experts and 30 track chairs led by conference co-chairs, Vicki Cheung of Lyft and Constance Caramanolis of Splunk, reviewed 1525 submissions to help create the show's diverse content slate. The agenda features an impressive mix of topics, including technical sessions, deep-dives, and case studies spanning from technical deep dives and end user stories to beginner level insights. Organizations and project maintainers will discuss CNCF's hosted projects – including Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, gRPC, containerd, CNI, Envoy, Jaeger, Notary, TUF, Vitess, CoreDNS, NATS, Linkerd, Helm, Rook, Harbor, etcd, Open Policy Agent, CRI-O, TiKV, CloudEvents, and Falco.

"I am thrilled for the community to see the schedule the program committee has lined up for this event," said Vicki Cheung, engineering manager at Lyft and conference co-chair. "With a record number of submissions, it is amazing to see the breadth and creativity the community is bringing to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe this year."

"This is the first KubeCon + CloudNativeCon I am co-chair for and it is an honor be involved at this level," said Constance Caramanolis, senior software engineer at Splunk and conference co-chair. "I've been attending the event for years and always walk away having learned so much. Attendees can expect to go home with significant insights on cloud native technologies and how organizations are implementing them in the real world."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

"Keynote: How to Love K8s and Not Wreck the Planet" - Holly Cummins , IBM

, IBM "Deploying K8s to an Airgapped Data Center" - Connie Wang , GE

, GE "Where to Put All That YAML: Secure Content Management for Cloud Native Apps" - Ryan Abrams , Mirantis

, Mirantis "Start Solving Problems with Service Mesh" - Maxim de Bie , ING

, ING "Compliance the Hard Way: Navigating Complex Regulatory Policy with Linkerd" - Christian Hüning, finleap connect GmbH

"Integrating Kubernetes with HPC Environments at Oak Ridge National Lab" - Jason Kincl , Oak Ridge National Laboratory

, Oak Ridge National Laboratory "An Open Platform for Trading Interconnected Equities and Assets" - Walid Ali , Google & Sandeep Rao , NASDAQ

, Google & , NASDAQ "Migrating to OpenTelemetry From a Custom Distributed Tracing Pipeline" - Francis Bogsanyi, Shopify

"Better Histograms for Prometheus" - Björn Rabenstein, Grafana Labs

"Neuro-Inclusivity: The Future of the Tech Industry" - Kiran "Rin" Oliver, GitLab & Leena Haque , BBC

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following Day Zero co-located events as part of KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, March 30 – if interested, attendees should plan their attendance when booking flights and hotel:

Diversity Scholarships applications for CNCF-hosted Day Zero co-located events Cloud Native Security Day, Serverless Practitioners Summit and ServiceMeshCon are due February 2. CFPs for these events are due February 4.

For the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe program, please visit the schedule .

Thank You Sponsors

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from Diamond Sponsors: Cisco , Google Cloud , IBM Cloud , Microsoft Azure , Red Hat , and VMWare ; Platinum Sponsors: Amazon Web Services , Aqua Security , Canonical , CircleCI , CloudBees , Datadog , GitLab , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , Huawei , JFrog , LightStep , Mirantis , NetApp , Oracle , Palo Alto Networks , Portworx , Rancher , and Sysdig ; and many more Gold, Silver, Start-Up, End User and Media Sponsors. More information on sponsorship is available.

Registration and Accommodations

Register by February 2, 2020, to save up to $200 on conference passes. Additionally, hotel room rate discounts are available on the Venue + Travel section of the conference website. Please book early, as the discounted rate is based upon availability.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Related Links

http://www.cncf.io

