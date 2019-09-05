Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon San Diego

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the session line-up for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America on November 18-21 in San Diego. Experts from Amazon, Google, Nokia, Salesforce, Visa, and VMware will be giving over 200 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks and breakout sessions in addition to over 100 other sessions hosted by project maintainers.

Returning to the US for the fourth time, CNCF's flagship conference, KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America will bring together a record-breaking 12,000 developers and other technologists to advance cloud native computing. Maintainers, contributors, and end users of CNCF's hosted projects – including Kubernetes, Prometheus, OpenTracing, Fluentd, gRPC, containerd, CNI, Envoy, Jaeger, Notary, TUF, Vitess, CoreDNS, NATS, Linkerd, Helm, Rook, Harbor, etcd, Open Policy Agent, CRI-O, and TiKV – and other open source cloud native technologies will gather for four days to share insights around and encourage participation in this fast-growing ecosystem. Register for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America by September 10 to save up to $200.

Conference co-chairs, Vicki Cheung of Lyft and Bryan Liles of VMware, led a program committee of more than 80 experts to review over 1,800 submissions to curate this diverse line-up of speakers. The agenda this year features a plethora of engaging topics including application & development, case studies, CI/CD, community, customizing & extending Kubernetes, machine learning & data, networking, observability, operations, performance, runtimes, security, identity & policy, serverless, service mesh and storage.

"This has been a really exciting year to be a co-chair for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon," said Vicki Cheung, Engineering Manager at Lyft and conference co-chair. "The number of inspiring, thoughtful and informative submission has been mind-blowing. We feel confident that attendees will come away from this conference with much more technical knowledge and real world experiences than they had walking in."

"With so many amazing submissions, it was extremely hard this year to widdle it down to the incredible line up we will have in San Diego this year," said Bryan Liles, Senior Staff Engineer at VMware and conference co-chair. "Attendees can expect a stellar agenda full of sessions that will enable them to walk away with new insights and real-world experiences that will help them deploy these new technologies."

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from leading open source technologists, including:

"10 Weird Ways To Blow Up Your Kubernetes" – Melanie Cebula , Airbnb

, Airbnb "Building a Medical AI With Kubernetes and Kubeflow" – Jeremie Vallee , Babylon Health

, Babylon Health "Moving from Legacy Infrastructure to the Cloud in a Government Organization" – Chris Carty , City Of Ottawa

, City Of Ottawa "Creating a micro open-source community with Helm" – Katie Gamanji, Condé Nast International

"eBay Search On K8s" – Mohnish Kodnani , eBay

, eBay "Writing a Kubernetes Operator: the Hard Parts" – Sebastien Guilloux , Elastic

, Elastic Kubernetes in Your 4x4 – Continuous Deployment Directly to the Car – Rafal Kowalski , Grape Up

, Grape Up "Panel: What's essential in an OSS Project Launch Playbook?" – Moderated by Karen Chu , Microsoft

, Microsoft Build Your Own Private 5G Network on Kubernetes – Frank Zdarsky , Red Hat

, Red Hat "A Series of Fortunate CloudEvents" – Ian Coffey , Salesforce

, Salesforce "Containing the container: developer experience vs strict security posture" – Christina Valdes , Verizon

, Verizon "PaaS for the Masses – Visa's Containerization Journey" – Saran Sivashanmugam , Visa

CNCF and other organizations are also hosting the following Day 0 Co-Located Events immediately prior to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, occurring on Monday, November 18 – if interested, attendees should plan their attendance when booking flights and hotel:

KubeCon + CloudNativeCon is made possible with support from diamond sponsors: Cisco , Google Cloud , Intel , Microsoft Azure , Red Hat and VMware ; platinum sponsors: Amazon Web Services , Apple , Aqua Security , Ballerina , Canonical , Capital One , CloudBees , D2iQ , DivvyCloud , Docker , Dynatrace , F5 Networks , GitLab , Hewlett Packard Enterprise , IBM Cloud , JFrog , Juniper Networks , Kong , LogDNA , Mirantis , NetApp , New Relic , Oracle , Pivotal , Portworx , Rancher , StackRox , SUSE , Sysdig , Tigera , Turbonomic and Twistlock , and many more gold, silver, start-up, end user and media sponsors.

Register by September 10 at 11:59pm local time to save $200 on conference passes. Hotel room rate discounts are also available until sold out so book early.

CNCF Diversity Scholarship

CNCF offers diversity scholarships , which provides support to those from traditionally underrepresented and/or marginalized groups in the technology and/or open source communities who may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend CNCF events for financial reasons. Deadline to apply is Monday, September 9.

